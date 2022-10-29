Trading Standards Wales seeing big spike in complaints about products bought online

Trading Standards Wales has seen a big spike in complaints about products bought online as shopping habits change.

Online sales surged during the pandemic and have continued to grow as consumer shopping behaviours change.

So far this year, in Wales, there have been 4,479 complaints to the Citizens Advice Consumer Service relating to problems and concerns when buying goods online.

The value of this problem amounts to £7,909,127 with an average value of £1,838.

In a corresponding period, in 2019, there were 3,709 complaints to the Citizens Advice Consumer Service relating to problems and concerns when buying goods online.

The value of this problem was £4,496,973 with an average value of £1,256

There has been an increase of 21% in respect of complaints, and 76% for the total value when those dates are compared.

Complaints about goods bought on the internet or via social media platforms that turn out to be counterfeit are also spiking.

A Trading Standards Wales spokesperson said there has been “a large market has also developed for dog sales, often from illegal breeders.”

“Operation Cabal has resulted in over 250 dogs being seized during investigations and connected offences including the supply of illegal or foreign labelled veterinary medicine as well as links to fertility clinic activity.”

A dedicated animal health team has been created to “bolster capacity in local authorities where large raids are planned and complex investigations can benefit from additional support.”

Read Next