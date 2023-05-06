Toyota Manufacturing UK Charitable Trust shatters records with £431,000 donated to local causes

Toyota Manufacturing UK Charitable Trust has raised a record-breaking £431,373 in its 2022 fundraising activities, and has donated the funds to 71 local charities in and around its manufacturing locations. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The donations will benefit activities focused on road safety, health and social inclusion and deprivation in Flintshire and the surrounding areas. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The charities receiving donations include Welsh Air Ambulance, Daffodils, Flintshire Foodbank, Buckley Warm Room Hub, Giddos Gift, Whiz-Kidz, Stick ‘n’ Step, Nightingale House Hospice, St Kentigern Hospice, Dangerpoint and Starr in the Community CIC. Children with Cancer UK was announced as Charity of the Year for 2023, having been chosen by Toyota Members, and received a donation of £50,000. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The celebration events, which were held at the Engine Plant in Deeside, and the vehicle plant in Burnaston, Derbyshire, allowed charities and organisations to receive their cheques and share how much the donations meant to them. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The Toyota Charitable Trust has been raising funds since it was established in 2008, and has raised over £7m to support local communities near the two manufacturing plants in Flintshire and Derbyshire. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

In addition to member fundraising activities, funds were mainly raised through “Lean Approach” Seminars, where delegates worldwide visit the vehicle manufacturing plant in Derbyshire to learn about Toyota philosophies. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Tim Freeman, Trustee for the Trust, and Deputy Managing Director at Toyota Manufacturing UK, said, “it is a privilege to be able to support people working in fantastic organisations, doing so much good work and making a difference in the areas around our plants. At Toyota, it is important for us to be able to contribute to our local communities in this way”. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The next application period for community grants will be in October 2024, and more information can be found on the Toyota UK website. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

