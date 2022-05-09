Deeside.com > News

Posted: Mon 9th May 2022

Toyota celebrates 3 millionth ZR engine rolling off Deeside production line

Toyota has celebrated making its 3 millionth ZR engine the Deeside Industrial Estate engine plant.

The carmaker said it was a “significant milestone which demonstrates the continued popularity and demand for their products.”

Since the first ZR engine came off-line in 2007, 65% of the 3 million ZR engines have been hybrid.

The demand for hybrid engines remains high Toyota has said with nearly 60% of all the carmaker’s sales in Europe are now hybrid/electrified, which they claim is saving 160million tonnes of CO2.

Workers at the Deeside plant were thanked for contributing to the 3 millionth ZR engine achievement.

“Through their efforts, they have helped Toyota become the number 2 best-selling passenger car brand in Europe ( their best ever position) and achieve a record 7.6% market share during 2022 .” The company said.

Tim Freeman, Plant Director said: “Everyone has played a part both in Production and support departments, to achieve this result. ZR continues to be a significant part of Toyota line up and delivers real carbon emissions reduction now.”

“Thank you and well done to everyone – you should be very proud of this achievement. ”

