Tins of Baked Beans recalled over rubber ball contamination
The Food Standards Agency has sounded the alarm over a serious food safety issue concerning canned bean products distributed by the Princes Group.
The company has announced a recall after discovering that several of its products may contain small rubber balls, posing a choking hazard and making them unsafe for public consumption.
Affected items include a range of products from supermarket giants Asda, Sainsbury’s, and Tesco.
Consumers are urged to check their cabinets for specific batch codes and best before dates.
The products in question are Asda Baked Beans in Tomato Sauce and Asda Mixed Bean Salad, Branston Baked Beans in Tomato Sauce, along with Sainsbury’s Baked Beans & Pork Sausages in Tomato Sauce, and Tesco’s Mixed Bean Salad in Vinaigrette and Baked Beans & Pork Sausages in Tomato Sauce.
The Princes Group has taken immediate action, recalling the identified batches from the shelves and informing customers of the danger.
Notices have been sent out detailing the recall and advising on the steps to take if the public has purchased any of the affected products.
Customers are instructed not to consume the products and to return them to the point of purchase for a full refund.
The Food Standards Agency advises anyone who has bought the products to be vigilant and to follow the recall instructions.
Product details
|Pack size
|210g
|Batch code
|3313 and 3314
|Best before
|end November 2025
|Pack size
|400g
|Batch code
|3293 and 3303
|Best before
|end October 2027
|Pack size
|4 x 410g Plastic Wrapped
|Batch code
|3338
|Best before
|end December 2025
|Pack size
|400g
|Batch code
|3312
|Best before
|end November 2025
|Pack size
|400g
|Batch code
|3299
|Best before
|end October 2025
|Pack size
|395g
|Batch code
|3312
|Best before
|end November 2025
Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com
Latest News