Time Running Out to Register for General Election

Voters in Flintshire will be going to the polls for the next general election in less than a month.

Residents in the county will be split into two separate constituencies, taking into account recent boundary changes.

These include an enlarged Alyn and Deeside seat, and the newly formed constituency of Clwyd East.

People in Flintshire don’t have long left to register to vote for the upcoming election, with the deadline set for 23.59 on Tuesday, 18th June.

The election will take place on 4th July, and registering is a crucial step to ensure your voice is heard.

Registering to vote is a straightforward process that takes only a few minutes.

To complete your registration, visit www.gov.uk/register-to-vote.

You will need your National Insurance number to hand.

Alternatively, you can contact Flintshire County Council’s Democratic Services at 01352 703020 for assistance.

Those who have recently changed their address or name will need to re-register with their updated details.

Once registered, a polling card will be sent to your address, indicating your designated polling station.

To be eligible to register, you must be 16 or over and a British citizen, although you must be 18 to vote on polling day. Students can register at both their term-time accommodation and their home address, but are only permitted to vote once.

For those opting to vote by post, the application deadline is 5pm on Wednesday, 19th June.

Applications for proxy votes must be submitted by 5pm on 26th June.

With the registration deadline fast approaching, it’s imperative for Flintshire residents to act quickly to ensure their participation in the upcoming election.

Don’t miss out on this opportunity to have your say.

Who can you vote for:

Alyn and Deeside candidate list:

Edwin Duggan – Independent

Jeremy Kent – Conservative Party

Karl Macnaughton – Green Party

Richard Marbrow – Liberal Democrats

Jack Morris – Plaid Cymru

Vicki Roskams – Reform UK

Mark Tami – Labour Party

Boundary changes

The Alyn and Deeside seat has grown in size since the last general election, expanding towards Flint following the removal of the old Delyn constituency.

Places covered include Aston, Broughton, Buckley, Caergwrle, Connah’s Quay, Hawarden, Higher Kinnerton, Hope, Llanfynydd, Mancot and Penyffordd.

The seat also includes Queensferry, Saltney, Sealand, Shotton, Treuddyn, Bagillt and Flint.

Clwyd East candidate list:

Alec Dauncey – Liberal Democrats

James Davies – Conservative Party

Becky Gittins – Labour Party

Lee Lavery – Green Party

Paul Penlington – Plaid Cymru

Rob Roberts – Independent

Kirsty Walmsley – Reform UK

Boundary changes

This constituency covers a lot of the old Delyn seat, including Flintshire wards in Mold, Holywell, Mostyn, Caerwys, Northop and Northop Hall.

Other Flintshire locations in the constituency include Argoed, Brynford, Cilcain, Ffynnongroyw, Greenfield, Gronant, Gwernaffield, Gwernymynydd, Halkyn, Leeswood, New Brighton, Trelawnyd and Gwaenysgor, and Whitford.

It also includes places in Denbighshire such as Prestatyn, Ruthin, Llangollen, Llandegla, Llandyrnog, Meliden and Dyserth, as well as the Llangollen Rural ward of Wrexham.

Where can i vote

On polling day, 4th July, voters will need to show photo ID at the polling stations, which will be open from 7am to 10pm.

There will be 53 polling station in operation in Alyn and Deeside, location details of each one can be found here: https://www.deeside.com/uk-parliamentary-election-alyn-and-deeside-constituency-where-can-you-vote/

There will be 77 polling station in operation across the Clwyd East constituency, location details of each one can be found here: https://www.deeside.com/uk-parliamentary-election-clwyd-east-constituency-where-can-you-vote/