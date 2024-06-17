Deeside.com > News

Posted: Mon 17th Jun 2024

UK Parliamentary Election: Clwyd East Constituency – Where can you vote….

UK Parliamentary Election – Clwyd East Constituency

Date of Election: Thursday, 4 July 2024
Hours of Poll: 7:00 am to 10:00 pm

Polling Station Details:

  1. Polling Station Number 54
    • Location: Community Centre, Mynydd Isa, Mold
    • Electoral Register Numbers: AAD-1 to AAD-2144/1
  2. Polling Station Number 55
    • Location: Women’s Institute, Chambers Lane, Mynydd Isa
    • Electoral Register Numbers: ABD1-1 to ABD1-1466
  3. Polling Station Number 56
    • Location: Community Centre, New Brighton, Mold
    • Electoral Register Numbers: ABD2-1 to ABD2-1020/3
  4. Polling Station Number 57
    • Location: St. Michael’s Church, Brynford
    • Electoral Register Numbers: BED-1 to BED-830
  5. Polling Station Number 58
    • Location: Community Centre, Pentre Halkyn
    • Electoral Register Numbers: BFD-1 to BFD-902/1
  6. Polling Station Number 59
    • Location: Parish Hall, Halkyn
    • Electoral Register Numbers: BGD1-1 to BGD1-385/2
  7. Polling Station Number 60
    • Location: Village Hall, Rhesycae
    • Electoral Register Numbers: BGD2-1 to BGD2-338/2
  8. Polling Station Number 61
    • Location: Rhosesmor Village Hall, Rhosesmor
    • Electoral Register Numbers: BGD3-1 to BGD3-670
  9. Polling Station Number 62
    • Location: Town Hall, Caerwys
    • Electoral Register Numbers: CBD-1 to CBD-1012
  10. Polling Station Number 63
    • Location: Berthen Chapel, Lixwm
    • Electoral Register Numbers: CCD1-1 to CCD1-593
  11. Polling Station Number 64
    • Location: Village Hall, Ysceifiog
    • Electoral Register Numbers: CCD2-1 to CCD2-436
  12. Polling Station Number 65
    • Location: Village Hall, The Square, Cilcain
    • Electoral Register Numbers: CDD-1 to CDD-615/1
  13. Polling Station Number 66
    • Location: War Memorial Institute, Rhydymwyn
    • Electoral Register Numbers: CED-1 to CED-531
  14. Polling Station Number 67
    • Location: Memorial Hall, Nannerch
    • Electoral Register Numbers: CFD-1 to CFD-394
  15. Polling Station Number 68
    • Location: Youth & Community Centre, School Lane, Greenfield
    • Electoral Register Numbers: GAD-1 to GAD-1965/3
  16. Polling Station Number 69
    • Location: Church Hall, Gwernaffield
    • Electoral Register Numbers: GBD-1 to GBD-789
  17. Polling Station Number 70
    • Location: Village Hall, Pantymwyn
    • Electoral Register Numbers: GCD-1 to GCD-815/1
  18. Polling Station Number 71
    • Location: Village Centre, Gwernymynydd
    • Electoral Register Numbers: GDD-1 to GDD-906/2
  19. Polling Station Number 72
    • Location: Soar Chapel School Room, Nercwys
    • Electoral Register Numbers: GED-1 to GED-469
  20. Polling Station Number 73
    • Location: The Early Years Family Centre, North Road, Holywell
    • Electoral Register Numbers: HED1-1 to HED1-801/1, HGD1-1 to HGD1-1072
  21. Polling Station Number 74
    • Location: St. Peters Church, Rose Hill, Holywell
    • Electoral Register Numbers: HED2-1 to HED2-738/2, HFD-1 to HFD-1427
  22. Polling Station Number 75
    • Location: Community Centre, Holway, Holywell
    • Electoral Register Numbers: HGD2-1 to HGD2-745
  23. Polling Station Number 76
    • Location: Community Centre, Leeswood
    • Electoral Register Numbers: LAD-1 to LAD-1346, LBD-1 to LBD-241/3
  24. Polling Station Number 77
    • Location: Community Wing, Ysgol Bryn Garth, Penyffordd
    • Electoral Register Numbers: LCD1-1 to LCD1-589/1
  25. Polling Station Number 78
    • Location: Community Centre, Talacre
    • Electoral Register Numbers: LCD2-1 to LCD2-329
  26. Polling Station Number 79
    • Location: Canolfan, Ffynnongroyw
    • Electoral Register Numbers: LCD3-1 to LCD3-544/1
  27. Polling Station Number 80
    • Location: Family Centre, Nant y Gro, Gronant
    • Electoral Register Numbers: LDD1-1 to LDD1-894
  28. Polling Station Number 81
    • Location: Village Hall, Gwespyr
    • Electoral Register Numbers: LDD2-1 to LDD2-343
  29. Polling Station Number 82
    • Location: Llanasa Village Hall, Llanasa
    • Electoral Register Numbers: LED1-1 to LED1-244
  30. Polling Station Number 83
    • Location: Community Centre, Berthengam
    • Electoral Register Numbers: LED2-1 to LED2-532
  31. Polling Station Number 84
    • Location: Gwaenysgor Village Hall, Ffordd Penrallt, Gwaenysgor
    • Electoral Register Numbers: LFD-1 to LFD-186
  32. Polling Station Number 85
    • Location: Memorial Hall, Trelawnyd
    • Electoral Register Numbers: LGD-1 to LGD-496
  33. Polling Station Number 86
    • Location: Mold Ex-Servicemen’s Club, 77 Wrexham Street, Mold
    • Electoral Register Numbers: MAD-1 to MAD-2026/1
  34. Polling Station Number 87
    • Location: St. Davids Church Hall, St. Davids Lane, Mold
    • Electoral Register Numbers: MBD-1 to MBD-2012/1
  35. Polling Station Number 88
    • Location: Daniel Owen Centre, Earl Road, Mold
    • Electoral Register Numbers: MCD-1 to MCD-2214/1
  36. Polling Station Number 89
    • Location: Parkfields Community Centre, Ash Grove, Mold
    • Electoral Register Numbers: MDD-1 to MDD-1754
  37. Polling Station Number 90
    • Location: Community Centre, Maes Pennant Estate, Mostyn
    • Electoral Register Numbers: MFD-1 to MFD-473
  38. Polling Station Number 91
    • Location: Edith Bankes Memorial Institute, Northop
    • Electoral Register Numbers: NAD-1 to NAD-1060
  39. Polling Station Number 92
    • Location: Memorial Hall, Sychdyn
    • Electoral Register Numbers: NBD-1 to NBD-1483/1
  40. Polling Station Number 93
    • Location: Community Pavilion, Northop Hall
    • Electoral Register Numbers: NCD-1 to NCD-1419
  41. Polling Station Number 94
    • Location: Ysgol y Llan, Whitford
    • Electoral Register Numbers: WAD1-1 to WAD1-385
  42. Polling Station Number 95
    • Location: Village Hall, Carmel
    • Electoral Register Numbers: WAD2-1 to WAD2-1513
  43. Polling Station Number 96
    • Location: Festri Capel Y Waen Chapel Vestry, Waen, Bodfari
    • Electoral Register Numbers: BE-1 to BE-260
  44. Polling Station Number 97
    • Location: Cocoa Rooms, Llandyrnog, Denbigh
    • Electoral Register Numbers: BF-1 to BF-866
  45. Polling Station Number 98
    • Location: Rhewl Pavilion, Rhewl, Ruthin
    • Electoral Register Numbers: BG-1 to BG-674
  46. Polling Station Number 99
    • Location: Bodfari School, Bodfari, Denbigh
    • Electoral Register Numbers: BJ-1 to BJ-319
  47. Polling Station Number 100
    • Location: The Old School, Tremeirchion, St Asaph
    • Electoral Register Numbers: BKA-1 to BKA-378
  48. Polling Station Number 101
    • Location: Waen Parish Hall, Waen, St Asaph
    • Electoral Register Numbers: BKB-1 to BKB-190
  49. Polling Station Number 102
    • Location: Waen Parish Hall, Waen, St Asaph
    • Electoral Register Numbers: BKC-1 to BKC-269
  50. Polling Station Number 103
    • Location: Waen Parish Hall, Waen, St Asaph
    • Electoral Register Numbers: BKD-1 to BKD-186
  51. Polling Station Number 104
    • Location: Paterson Hall, High Street, Dyserth
    • Electoral Register Numbers: BO-1 to BO-2030/2
  52. Polling Station Number 105
    • Location: Festival Church, 200 Victoria Road, Prestatyn
    • Electoral Register Numbers: BPA-1 to BPA-1871/1
  53. Polling Station Number 106
    • Location: Jubilee Community Centre, 45 Seabank Drive
    • Electoral Register Numbers: BPB-1 to BPB-1508/1
  54. Polling Station Number 107
    • Location: Jubilee Community Centre, 45 Seabank Drive
    • Electoral Register Numbers: BPC-1 to BPC-1343
  55. Polling Station Number 108
    • Location: Deva Church, Ffordd Pantycelyn, Prestatyn
    • Electoral Register Numbers: BPD-1 to BPD-2896
  56. Polling Station Number 109
    • Location: Kings Hall, Kings Ave, Prestatyn
    • Electoral Register Numbers: BPE-1 to BPE-1118
  57. Polling Station Number 110
    • Location: Prestatyn Leisure Centre, Princes Avenue, Prestatyn
    • Electoral Register Numbers: BPF-1 to BPF-1709/3
  58. Polling Station Number 111
    • Location: Caradog House Community Centre, Caradog Road
    • Electoral Register Numbers: BPG-1 to BPG-1035
  59. Polling Station Number 112
    • Location: Parish Church Hall, High Street, Prestatyn
    • Electoral Register Numbers: BPH-1 to BPH-2085/2
  60. Polling Station Number 113
    • Location: Meliden Community Centre, Ffordd Talargoch, Meliden
    • Electoral Register Numbers: BPI-2 to BPI-1536
  61. Polling Station Number 114
    • Location: The Old Courthouse, St Peters Square
    • Electoral Register Numbers: CAA-1 to CAA-2649
  62. Polling Station Number 115
    • Location: Llanfwrog Community Centre, Mwrog Street
    • Electoral Register Numbers: CAB-1 to CAB-2371
  63. Polling Station Number 116
    • Location: Llanbedr D C Village Hall, Llanbedr Dyffryn Clwyd, Ruthin
    • Electoral Register Numbers: CI-1 to CI-728/2
  64. Polling Station Number 117
    • Location: Gellifor Chapel Vestry, Gellifor, Ruthin
    • Electoral Register Numbers: CJ-1 to CJ-523
  65. Polling Station Number 118
    • Location: Llanferres Community Centre, Llanferres, Mold
    • Electoral Register Numbers: CJA-1 to CJA-627/3
  66. Polling Station Number 119
    • Location: Saint Davids Centre, Eryrys, Mold
    • Electoral Register Numbers: CKA-1 to CKA-219/2
  67. Polling Station Number 120
    • Location: The Raven Inn, Llanarmon-yn-Ial, Mold
    • Electoral Register Numbers: CKB-1 to CKB-650
  68. Polling Station Number 121
    • Location: Memorial Hall, Llandegla
    • Electoral Register Numbers: CM-1 to CM-510/2
  69. Polling Station Number 122
    • Location: Neuadd Eleanor, Llanfair Dyffryn Clwyd, Ruthin
    • Electoral Register Numbers: CNA-1 to CNA-514/1
  70. Polling Station Number 123
    • Location: Ysgol Pentrecelyn, Pentrecelyn, Ruthin
    • Electoral Register Numbers: CNB-1 to CNB-430/1
  71. Polling Station Number 124
    • Location: Llanelidan Village Hall, Llanelidan, Ruthin
    • Electoral Register Numbers: CO-1 to CO-283
  72. Polling Station Number 125
    • Location: Parish Room, Bryneglwys, Corwen
    • Electoral Register Numbers: CP-1 to CP-307
  73. Polling Station Number 126
    • Location: Gwyddelwern Community Centre, Gwyddelwern, Corwen
    • Electoral Register Numbers: CQ-1 to CQ-361
  74. Polling Station Number 127
    • Location: Llangollen Town Hall, Castle Street
    • Electoral Register Numbers: CR-1 to CR-2994
  75. Polling Station Number 128
    • Location: Community Centre, The Conquering Hero, Rhewl
    • Electoral Register Numbers: CS-1 to CS-324
  76. Polling Station Number 129
    • Location: Trevor Community Centre, Heol Penderyst, Trevor
    • Electoral Register Numbers: SAA001-1 to SAA001-1150
  77. Polling Station Number 130
    • Location: Froncysyllte Community Centre, Gate Road, Froncysyllte
    • Electoral Register Numbers: SAA002-1 to SAA002-461

