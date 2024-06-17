UK Parliamentary Election: Clwyd East Constituency – Where can you vote….
UK Parliamentary Election – Clwyd East Constituency
Date of Election: Thursday, 4 July 2024
Hours of Poll: 7:00 am to 10:00 pm
Polling Station Details:
- Polling Station Number 54
- Location: Community Centre, Mynydd Isa, Mold
- Electoral Register Numbers: AAD-1 to AAD-2144/1
- Polling Station Number 55
- Location: Women’s Institute, Chambers Lane, Mynydd Isa
- Electoral Register Numbers: ABD1-1 to ABD1-1466
- Polling Station Number 56
- Location: Community Centre, New Brighton, Mold
- Electoral Register Numbers: ABD2-1 to ABD2-1020/3
- Polling Station Number 57
- Location: St. Michael’s Church, Brynford
- Electoral Register Numbers: BED-1 to BED-830
- Polling Station Number 58
- Location: Community Centre, Pentre Halkyn
- Electoral Register Numbers: BFD-1 to BFD-902/1
- Polling Station Number 59
- Location: Parish Hall, Halkyn
- Electoral Register Numbers: BGD1-1 to BGD1-385/2
- Polling Station Number 60
- Location: Village Hall, Rhesycae
- Electoral Register Numbers: BGD2-1 to BGD2-338/2
- Polling Station Number 61
- Location: Rhosesmor Village Hall, Rhosesmor
- Electoral Register Numbers: BGD3-1 to BGD3-670
- Polling Station Number 62
- Location: Town Hall, Caerwys
- Electoral Register Numbers: CBD-1 to CBD-1012
- Polling Station Number 63
- Location: Berthen Chapel, Lixwm
- Electoral Register Numbers: CCD1-1 to CCD1-593
- Polling Station Number 64
- Location: Village Hall, Ysceifiog
- Electoral Register Numbers: CCD2-1 to CCD2-436
- Polling Station Number 65
- Location: Village Hall, The Square, Cilcain
- Electoral Register Numbers: CDD-1 to CDD-615/1
- Polling Station Number 66
- Location: War Memorial Institute, Rhydymwyn
- Electoral Register Numbers: CED-1 to CED-531
- Polling Station Number 67
- Location: Memorial Hall, Nannerch
- Electoral Register Numbers: CFD-1 to CFD-394
- Polling Station Number 68
- Location: Youth & Community Centre, School Lane, Greenfield
- Electoral Register Numbers: GAD-1 to GAD-1965/3
- Polling Station Number 69
- Location: Church Hall, Gwernaffield
- Electoral Register Numbers: GBD-1 to GBD-789
- Polling Station Number 70
- Location: Village Hall, Pantymwyn
- Electoral Register Numbers: GCD-1 to GCD-815/1
- Polling Station Number 71
- Location: Village Centre, Gwernymynydd
- Electoral Register Numbers: GDD-1 to GDD-906/2
- Polling Station Number 72
- Location: Soar Chapel School Room, Nercwys
- Electoral Register Numbers: GED-1 to GED-469
- Polling Station Number 73
- Location: The Early Years Family Centre, North Road, Holywell
- Electoral Register Numbers: HED1-1 to HED1-801/1, HGD1-1 to HGD1-1072
- Polling Station Number 74
- Location: St. Peters Church, Rose Hill, Holywell
- Electoral Register Numbers: HED2-1 to HED2-738/2, HFD-1 to HFD-1427
- Polling Station Number 75
- Location: Community Centre, Holway, Holywell
- Electoral Register Numbers: HGD2-1 to HGD2-745
- Polling Station Number 76
- Location: Community Centre, Leeswood
- Electoral Register Numbers: LAD-1 to LAD-1346, LBD-1 to LBD-241/3
- Polling Station Number 77
- Location: Community Wing, Ysgol Bryn Garth, Penyffordd
- Electoral Register Numbers: LCD1-1 to LCD1-589/1
- Polling Station Number 78
- Location: Community Centre, Talacre
- Electoral Register Numbers: LCD2-1 to LCD2-329
- Polling Station Number 79
- Location: Canolfan, Ffynnongroyw
- Electoral Register Numbers: LCD3-1 to LCD3-544/1
- Polling Station Number 80
- Location: Family Centre, Nant y Gro, Gronant
- Electoral Register Numbers: LDD1-1 to LDD1-894
- Polling Station Number 81
- Location: Village Hall, Gwespyr
- Electoral Register Numbers: LDD2-1 to LDD2-343
- Polling Station Number 82
- Location: Llanasa Village Hall, Llanasa
- Electoral Register Numbers: LED1-1 to LED1-244
- Polling Station Number 83
- Location: Community Centre, Berthengam
- Electoral Register Numbers: LED2-1 to LED2-532
- Polling Station Number 84
- Location: Gwaenysgor Village Hall, Ffordd Penrallt, Gwaenysgor
- Electoral Register Numbers: LFD-1 to LFD-186
- Polling Station Number 85
- Location: Memorial Hall, Trelawnyd
- Electoral Register Numbers: LGD-1 to LGD-496
- Polling Station Number 86
- Location: Mold Ex-Servicemen’s Club, 77 Wrexham Street, Mold
- Electoral Register Numbers: MAD-1 to MAD-2026/1
- Polling Station Number 87
- Location: St. Davids Church Hall, St. Davids Lane, Mold
- Electoral Register Numbers: MBD-1 to MBD-2012/1
- Polling Station Number 88
- Location: Daniel Owen Centre, Earl Road, Mold
- Electoral Register Numbers: MCD-1 to MCD-2214/1
- Polling Station Number 89
- Location: Parkfields Community Centre, Ash Grove, Mold
- Electoral Register Numbers: MDD-1 to MDD-1754
- Polling Station Number 90
- Location: Community Centre, Maes Pennant Estate, Mostyn
- Electoral Register Numbers: MFD-1 to MFD-473
- Polling Station Number 91
- Location: Edith Bankes Memorial Institute, Northop
- Electoral Register Numbers: NAD-1 to NAD-1060
- Polling Station Number 92
- Location: Memorial Hall, Sychdyn
- Electoral Register Numbers: NBD-1 to NBD-1483/1
- Polling Station Number 93
- Location: Community Pavilion, Northop Hall
- Electoral Register Numbers: NCD-1 to NCD-1419
- Polling Station Number 94
- Location: Ysgol y Llan, Whitford
- Electoral Register Numbers: WAD1-1 to WAD1-385
- Polling Station Number 95
- Location: Village Hall, Carmel
- Electoral Register Numbers: WAD2-1 to WAD2-1513
- Polling Station Number 96
- Location: Festri Capel Y Waen Chapel Vestry, Waen, Bodfari
- Electoral Register Numbers: BE-1 to BE-260
- Polling Station Number 97
- Location: Cocoa Rooms, Llandyrnog, Denbigh
- Electoral Register Numbers: BF-1 to BF-866
- Polling Station Number 98
- Location: Rhewl Pavilion, Rhewl, Ruthin
- Electoral Register Numbers: BG-1 to BG-674
- Polling Station Number 99
- Location: Bodfari School, Bodfari, Denbigh
- Electoral Register Numbers: BJ-1 to BJ-319
- Polling Station Number 100
- Location: The Old School, Tremeirchion, St Asaph
- Electoral Register Numbers: BKA-1 to BKA-378
- Polling Station Number 101
- Location: Waen Parish Hall, Waen, St Asaph
- Electoral Register Numbers: BKB-1 to BKB-190
- Polling Station Number 102
- Location: Waen Parish Hall, Waen, St Asaph
- Electoral Register Numbers: BKC-1 to BKC-269
- Polling Station Number 103
- Location: Waen Parish Hall, Waen, St Asaph
- Electoral Register Numbers: BKD-1 to BKD-186
- Polling Station Number 104
- Location: Paterson Hall, High Street, Dyserth
- Electoral Register Numbers: BO-1 to BO-2030/2
- Polling Station Number 105
- Location: Festival Church, 200 Victoria Road, Prestatyn
- Electoral Register Numbers: BPA-1 to BPA-1871/1
- Polling Station Number 106
- Location: Jubilee Community Centre, 45 Seabank Drive
- Electoral Register Numbers: BPB-1 to BPB-1508/1
- Polling Station Number 107
- Location: Jubilee Community Centre, 45 Seabank Drive
- Electoral Register Numbers: BPC-1 to BPC-1343
- Polling Station Number 108
- Location: Deva Church, Ffordd Pantycelyn, Prestatyn
- Electoral Register Numbers: BPD-1 to BPD-2896
- Polling Station Number 109
- Location: Kings Hall, Kings Ave, Prestatyn
- Electoral Register Numbers: BPE-1 to BPE-1118
- Polling Station Number 110
- Location: Prestatyn Leisure Centre, Princes Avenue, Prestatyn
- Electoral Register Numbers: BPF-1 to BPF-1709/3
- Polling Station Number 111
- Location: Caradog House Community Centre, Caradog Road
- Electoral Register Numbers: BPG-1 to BPG-1035
- Polling Station Number 112
- Location: Parish Church Hall, High Street, Prestatyn
- Electoral Register Numbers: BPH-1 to BPH-2085/2
- Polling Station Number 113
- Location: Meliden Community Centre, Ffordd Talargoch, Meliden
- Electoral Register Numbers: BPI-2 to BPI-1536
- Polling Station Number 114
- Location: The Old Courthouse, St Peters Square
- Electoral Register Numbers: CAA-1 to CAA-2649
- Polling Station Number 115
- Location: Llanfwrog Community Centre, Mwrog Street
- Electoral Register Numbers: CAB-1 to CAB-2371
- Polling Station Number 116
- Location: Llanbedr D C Village Hall, Llanbedr Dyffryn Clwyd, Ruthin
- Electoral Register Numbers: CI-1 to CI-728/2
- Polling Station Number 117
- Location: Gellifor Chapel Vestry, Gellifor, Ruthin
- Electoral Register Numbers: CJ-1 to CJ-523
- Polling Station Number 118
- Location: Llanferres Community Centre, Llanferres, Mold
- Electoral Register Numbers: CJA-1 to CJA-627/3
- Polling Station Number 119
- Location: Saint Davids Centre, Eryrys, Mold
- Electoral Register Numbers: CKA-1 to CKA-219/2
- Polling Station Number 120
- Location: The Raven Inn, Llanarmon-yn-Ial, Mold
- Electoral Register Numbers: CKB-1 to CKB-650
- Polling Station Number 121
- Location: Memorial Hall, Llandegla
- Electoral Register Numbers: CM-1 to CM-510/2
- Polling Station Number 122
- Location: Neuadd Eleanor, Llanfair Dyffryn Clwyd, Ruthin
- Electoral Register Numbers: CNA-1 to CNA-514/1
- Polling Station Number 123
- Location: Ysgol Pentrecelyn, Pentrecelyn, Ruthin
- Electoral Register Numbers: CNB-1 to CNB-430/1
- Polling Station Number 124
- Location: Llanelidan Village Hall, Llanelidan, Ruthin
- Electoral Register Numbers: CO-1 to CO-283
- Polling Station Number 125
- Location: Parish Room, Bryneglwys, Corwen
- Electoral Register Numbers: CP-1 to CP-307
- Polling Station Number 126
- Location: Gwyddelwern Community Centre, Gwyddelwern, Corwen
- Electoral Register Numbers: CQ-1 to CQ-361
- Polling Station Number 127
- Location: Llangollen Town Hall, Castle Street
- Electoral Register Numbers: CR-1 to CR-2994
- Polling Station Number 128
- Location: Community Centre, The Conquering Hero, Rhewl
- Electoral Register Numbers: CS-1 to CS-324
- Polling Station Number 129
- Location: Trevor Community Centre, Heol Penderyst, Trevor
- Electoral Register Numbers: SAA001-1 to SAA001-1150
- Polling Station Number 130
- Location: Froncysyllte Community Centre, Gate Road, Froncysyllte
- Electoral Register Numbers: SAA002-1 to SAA002-461
