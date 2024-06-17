UK Parliamentary Election: Alyn and Deeside Constituency – Where can you vote….
UK Parliamentary Election – Alyn and Deeside Constituency
Date of Election: Thursday, 4 July 2024
Hours of Poll: 7:00 am to 10:00 pm
Polling Station Details:
- Polling Station Number 1
- Location: Community Centre, Bagillt
- Electoral Register Numbers: BAD-1 to BAD-1440
- Polling Station Number 2
- Location: Bagillt Community Library, Bagillt
- Electoral Register Numbers: BBD1-1 to BBD1-581
- Polling Station Number 3
- Location: Trem Afon Community Hall, Holywell Road, Bagillt
- Electoral Register Numbers: BBD2-1 to BBD2-1050
- Polling Station Number 4
- Location: St. Mary’s Church, Church Road, Broughton
- Electoral Register Numbers: BCA-1 to BCA-1751/3
- Polling Station Number 5
- Location: Broughton & Bretton Community Centre, Brookes Avenue, Broughton
- Electoral Register Numbers: BDA-1 to BDA-3357/1
- Polling Station Number 6
- Location: Jubilee Court Community Centre, Jubilee Road, Buckley
- Electoral Register Numbers: BHA1-1 to BHA1-1613
- Polling Station Number 7
- Location: Our Lady of the Rosary, Jubilee Road, Buckley
- Electoral Register Numbers: BHA2-1 to BHA2-1694
- Polling Station Number 8
- Location: Buckley Cross Community Centre, Tabernacle Street, Buckley
- Electoral Register Numbers: BIA1-1 to BIA1-1462
- Polling Station Number 9
- Location: The Rise @ Bistre Community Centre, Nant Mawr Road, Buckley
- Electoral Register Numbers: BIA2-1 to BIA2-1680
- Polling Station Number 10
- Location: St. Johns United Reformed Church, Hawkesbury Road, Buckley
- Electoral Register Numbers: BJA1-1 to BJA1-636/1, BKA2-1 to BKA2-1836/4
- Polling Station Number 11
- Location: Bistre Parish Church Hall, Mold Road, Buckley
- Electoral Register Numbers: BJA2-2 to BJA2-1366
- Polling Station Number 12
- Location: St. Matthews Church Hall, Church Road, Buckley
- Electoral Register Numbers: BKA1-1 to BKA1-1093/2
- Polling Station Number 13
- Location: Methodist Church Schoolroom, Drury Lane, Buckley
- Electoral Register Numbers: BKA3-1 to BKA3-1151/1
- Polling Station Number 14
- Location: The Boy’s Brigade Hall, Castle Street, Caergwrle
- Electoral Register Numbers: CAA-1 to CAA-1213
- Polling Station Number 15
- Location: Community Centre, Tuscan Way, Connah’s Quay
- Electoral Register Numbers: CGA1-2 to CGA1-1492/3
- Polling Station Number 16
- Location: Bryn Deva C.P. School, Linden Avenue, Connah’s Quay
- Electoral Register Numbers: CGA2-1 to CGA2-1957/1
- Polling Station Number 17
- Location: St. Mark’s Church Hall, Church Hill, Connah’s Quay
- Electoral Register Numbers: CHA1-1 to CHA1-1261/1
- Polling Station Number 18
- Location: Connah’s Quay Youth Centre, Golftyn Lane, Connah’s Quay
- Electoral Register Numbers: CHA2-1 to CHA2-2487
- Polling Station Number 19
- Location: Wepre C.P. School, Llwyni Drive, Connah’s Quay
- Electoral Register Numbers: CIA1-1 to CIA1-2099/2
- Polling Station Number 20
- Location: The Garden Room, Wepre Park Visitor Centre, Wepre Drive, Connah’s Quay
- Electoral Register Numbers: CIA2-1 to CIA2-1509/2
- Polling Station Number 21
- Location: Civic Hall, Connah’s Quay
- Electoral Register Numbers: CJA-1 to CJA-1716
- Polling Station Number 22
- Location: Town Hall, Flint
- Electoral Register Numbers: FAD1-1 to FAD1-549
- Polling Station Number 23
- Location: Community Room, Castle Heights, Flint
- Electoral Register Numbers: FAD2-1 to FAD2-1112/1
- Polling Station Number 24
- Location: St. John’s United Reformed Church Schoolroom, Flint
- Electoral Register Numbers: FBD1-1 to FBD1-613
- Polling Station Number 25
- Location: Cilfan Community Hall, Cornist, Flint
- Electoral Register Numbers: FBD2-1 to FBD2-2427/3
- Polling Station Number 26
- Location: Flint High School, Mount Pleasant, Flint
- Electoral Register Numbers: FCD1-1 to FCD1-2616
- Polling Station Number 27
- Location: St Thomas’ Church, Flint Mountain, Flint
- Electoral Register Numbers: FCD2-1 to FCD2-546
- Polling Station Number 28
- Location: Neuadd, Maes-Y-Coed, Woodfield Avenue, Flint
- Electoral Register Numbers: FDD1-4 to FDD1-736
- Polling Station Number 29
- Location: Oakenholt Bowling Club, Croes Atti Lane, Flint
- Electoral Register Numbers: FDD2-1 to FDD2-1738
- Polling Station Number 30
- Location: Woodside Close Community Centre, Woodside Close, Ewloe
- Electoral Register Numbers: HAA1-1 to HAA1-1272
- Polling Station Number 31
- Location: Aston Community Centre, Aston Park Road, Aston
- Electoral Register Numbers: HAA2-1 to HAA2-1176/1
- Polling Station Number 32
- Location: Masonic Hall, Gladstone Way, Hawarden
- Electoral Register Numbers: HAA3-1 to HAA3-818/4
- Polling Station Number 33
- Location: Community Centre, Level Road, Hawarden
- Electoral Register Numbers: HBA1-1 to HBA1-3312
- Polling Station Number 34
- Location: Ewloe Social Club, Mold Road, Ewloe
- Electoral Register Numbers: HBA2-1 to HBA2-1109
- Polling Station Number 35
- Location: Mancot Village Hall, Mancot Lane, Mancot
- Electoral Register Numbers: HCA1-1 to HCA1-2596
- Polling Station Number 36
- Location: Tithe Barn, Church Lane, Hawarden
- Electoral Register Numbers: HCA2-1 to HCA2-816/3
- Polling Station Number 37
- Location: Higher Kinnerton Village Hall, Bennetts Lane
- Electoral Register Numbers: HDA-1 to HDA-1432
- Polling Station Number 38
- Location: Community Centre, Heulwen Close, Hope
- Electoral Register Numbers: HHA-1 to HHA-2015/2
- Polling Station Number 39
- Location: C.P. School, Abermorddu
- Electoral Register Numbers: LHA-1 to LHA-477
- Polling Station Number 40
- Location: Community Centre, Cymau
- Electoral Register Numbers: LIA-1 to LIA-345
- Polling Station Number 41
- Location: Community Centre, Ffrith
- Electoral Register Numbers: LJA-1 to LJA-469
- Polling Station Number 42
- Location: Coed Talon Bowling Club, Pontybodkin
- Electoral Register Numbers: LKA-1 to LKA-190
- Polling Station Number 43
- Location: Penyffordd & Penymynydd War Memorial Institute, Chester Road, Penyffordd
- Electoral Register Numbers: PAA1-1 to PAA1-1963/1, PAA2-1 to PAA2-1948/1
- Polling Station Number 44
- Location: Queensferry War Memorial Institute, Queensferry
- Electoral Register Numbers: QAA1-1 to QAA1-451
- Polling Station Number 45
- Location: Community Centre, Phoenix Street, Sandycroft
- Electoral Register Numbers: QAA2-1 to QAA2-109, QBA-2 to QBA-867
- Polling Station Number 46
- Location: Youth & Community Centre, Sandy Lane, Sealand
- Electoral Register Numbers: QCA-1 to QCA-2596
- Polling Station Number 47
- Location: Saltney Ferry Scout and Guide Headquarters, Bradshaw Avenue, Saltney Ferry
- Electoral Register Numbers: SAA-1 to SAA-1174/1
- Polling Station Number 48
- Location: Community Centre, Sandy Lane, Saltney
- Electoral Register Numbers: SBA1-1 to SBA1-1151/1
- Polling Station Number 49
- Location: Community Hall, Douglas Place, Saltney
- Electoral Register Numbers: SBA2-1 to SBA2-1485/3
- Polling Station Number 50
- Location: St. Ethelwolds Church Hall, Shotton Lane, Shotton
- Electoral Register Numbers: SCA-1 to SCA-1277/1, SDA1-1 to SDA1-780
- Polling Station Number 51
- Location: Community Centre, Elmwood Close, Shotton
- Electoral Register Numbers: SDA2-1 to SDA2-957
- Polling Station Number 52
- Location: Rivertown Church, Chester Road West, Shotton
- Electoral Register Numbers: SEA-1 to SEA-1549
- Polling Station Number 53
- Location: Community Centre, Hafan Deg, Treuddyn
- Electoral Register Numbers: TEA-1 to TEA-1330/1
Latest News