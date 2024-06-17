Deeside.com > News

Posted: Mon 17th Jun 2024

UK Parliamentary Election: Alyn and Deeside Constituency – Where can you vote….

UK Parliamentary Election – Alyn and Deeside Constituency

Date of Election: Thursday, 4 July 2024
Hours of Poll: 7:00 am to 10:00 pm

Polling Station Details:

  1. Polling Station Number 1
    • Location: Community Centre, Bagillt
    • Electoral Register Numbers: BAD-1 to BAD-1440
  2. Polling Station Number 2
    • Location: Bagillt Community Library, Bagillt
    • Electoral Register Numbers: BBD1-1 to BBD1-581
  3. Polling Station Number 3
    • Location: Trem Afon Community Hall, Holywell Road, Bagillt
    • Electoral Register Numbers: BBD2-1 to BBD2-1050
  4. Polling Station Number 4
    • Location: St. Mary’s Church, Church Road, Broughton
    • Electoral Register Numbers: BCA-1 to BCA-1751/3
  5. Polling Station Number 5
    • Location: Broughton & Bretton Community Centre, Brookes Avenue, Broughton
    • Electoral Register Numbers: BDA-1 to BDA-3357/1
  6. Polling Station Number 6
    • Location: Jubilee Court Community Centre, Jubilee Road, Buckley
    • Electoral Register Numbers: BHA1-1 to BHA1-1613
  7. Polling Station Number 7
    • Location: Our Lady of the Rosary, Jubilee Road, Buckley
    • Electoral Register Numbers: BHA2-1 to BHA2-1694
  8. Polling Station Number 8
    • Location: Buckley Cross Community Centre, Tabernacle Street, Buckley
    • Electoral Register Numbers: BIA1-1 to BIA1-1462
  9. Polling Station Number 9
    • Location: The Rise @ Bistre Community Centre, Nant Mawr Road, Buckley
    • Electoral Register Numbers: BIA2-1 to BIA2-1680
  10. Polling Station Number 10
    • Location: St. Johns United Reformed Church, Hawkesbury Road, Buckley
    • Electoral Register Numbers: BJA1-1 to BJA1-636/1, BKA2-1 to BKA2-1836/4
  11. Polling Station Number 11
    • Location: Bistre Parish Church Hall, Mold Road, Buckley
    • Electoral Register Numbers: BJA2-2 to BJA2-1366
  12. Polling Station Number 12
    • Location: St. Matthews Church Hall, Church Road, Buckley
    • Electoral Register Numbers: BKA1-1 to BKA1-1093/2
  13. Polling Station Number 13
    • Location: Methodist Church Schoolroom, Drury Lane, Buckley
    • Electoral Register Numbers: BKA3-1 to BKA3-1151/1
  14. Polling Station Number 14
    • Location: The Boy’s Brigade Hall, Castle Street, Caergwrle
    • Electoral Register Numbers: CAA-1 to CAA-1213
  15. Polling Station Number 15
    • Location: Community Centre, Tuscan Way, Connah’s Quay
    • Electoral Register Numbers: CGA1-2 to CGA1-1492/3
  16. Polling Station Number 16
    • Location: Bryn Deva C.P. School, Linden Avenue, Connah’s Quay
    • Electoral Register Numbers: CGA2-1 to CGA2-1957/1
  17. Polling Station Number 17
    • Location: St. Mark’s Church Hall, Church Hill, Connah’s Quay
    • Electoral Register Numbers: CHA1-1 to CHA1-1261/1
  18. Polling Station Number 18
    • Location: Connah’s Quay Youth Centre, Golftyn Lane, Connah’s Quay
    • Electoral Register Numbers: CHA2-1 to CHA2-2487
  19. Polling Station Number 19
    • Location: Wepre C.P. School, Llwyni Drive, Connah’s Quay
    • Electoral Register Numbers: CIA1-1 to CIA1-2099/2
  20. Polling Station Number 20
    • Location: The Garden Room, Wepre Park Visitor Centre, Wepre Drive, Connah’s Quay
    • Electoral Register Numbers: CIA2-1 to CIA2-1509/2
  21. Polling Station Number 21
    • Location: Civic Hall, Connah’s Quay
    • Electoral Register Numbers: CJA-1 to CJA-1716
  22. Polling Station Number 22
    • Location: Town Hall, Flint
    • Electoral Register Numbers: FAD1-1 to FAD1-549
  23. Polling Station Number 23
    • Location: Community Room, Castle Heights, Flint
    • Electoral Register Numbers: FAD2-1 to FAD2-1112/1
  24. Polling Station Number 24
    • Location: St. John’s United Reformed Church Schoolroom, Flint
    • Electoral Register Numbers: FBD1-1 to FBD1-613
  25. Polling Station Number 25
    • Location: Cilfan Community Hall, Cornist, Flint
    • Electoral Register Numbers: FBD2-1 to FBD2-2427/3
  26. Polling Station Number 26
    • Location: Flint High School, Mount Pleasant, Flint
    • Electoral Register Numbers: FCD1-1 to FCD1-2616
  27. Polling Station Number 27
    • Location: St Thomas’ Church, Flint Mountain, Flint
    • Electoral Register Numbers: FCD2-1 to FCD2-546
  28. Polling Station Number 28
    • Location: Neuadd, Maes-Y-Coed, Woodfield Avenue, Flint
    • Electoral Register Numbers: FDD1-4 to FDD1-736
  29. Polling Station Number 29
    • Location: Oakenholt Bowling Club, Croes Atti Lane, Flint
    • Electoral Register Numbers: FDD2-1 to FDD2-1738
  30. Polling Station Number 30
    • Location: Woodside Close Community Centre, Woodside Close, Ewloe
    • Electoral Register Numbers: HAA1-1 to HAA1-1272
  31. Polling Station Number 31
    • Location: Aston Community Centre, Aston Park Road, Aston
    • Electoral Register Numbers: HAA2-1 to HAA2-1176/1
  32. Polling Station Number 32
    • Location: Masonic Hall, Gladstone Way, Hawarden
    • Electoral Register Numbers: HAA3-1 to HAA3-818/4
  33. Polling Station Number 33
    • Location: Community Centre, Level Road, Hawarden
    • Electoral Register Numbers: HBA1-1 to HBA1-3312
  34. Polling Station Number 34
    • Location: Ewloe Social Club, Mold Road, Ewloe
    • Electoral Register Numbers: HBA2-1 to HBA2-1109
  35. Polling Station Number 35
    • Location: Mancot Village Hall, Mancot Lane, Mancot
    • Electoral Register Numbers: HCA1-1 to HCA1-2596
  36. Polling Station Number 36
    • Location: Tithe Barn, Church Lane, Hawarden
    • Electoral Register Numbers: HCA2-1 to HCA2-816/3
  37. Polling Station Number 37
    • Location: Higher Kinnerton Village Hall, Bennetts Lane
    • Electoral Register Numbers: HDA-1 to HDA-1432
  38. Polling Station Number 38
    • Location: Community Centre, Heulwen Close, Hope
    • Electoral Register Numbers: HHA-1 to HHA-2015/2
  39. Polling Station Number 39
    • Location: C.P. School, Abermorddu
    • Electoral Register Numbers: LHA-1 to LHA-477
  40. Polling Station Number 40
    • Location: Community Centre, Cymau
    • Electoral Register Numbers: LIA-1 to LIA-345
  41. Polling Station Number 41
    • Location: Community Centre, Ffrith
    • Electoral Register Numbers: LJA-1 to LJA-469
  42. Polling Station Number 42
    • Location: Coed Talon Bowling Club, Pontybodkin
    • Electoral Register Numbers: LKA-1 to LKA-190
  43. Polling Station Number 43
    • Location: Penyffordd & Penymynydd War Memorial Institute, Chester Road, Penyffordd
    • Electoral Register Numbers: PAA1-1 to PAA1-1963/1, PAA2-1 to PAA2-1948/1
  44. Polling Station Number 44
    • Location: Queensferry War Memorial Institute, Queensferry
    • Electoral Register Numbers: QAA1-1 to QAA1-451
  45. Polling Station Number 45
    • Location: Community Centre, Phoenix Street, Sandycroft
    • Electoral Register Numbers: QAA2-1 to QAA2-109, QBA-2 to QBA-867
  46. Polling Station Number 46
    • Location: Youth & Community Centre, Sandy Lane, Sealand
    • Electoral Register Numbers: QCA-1 to QCA-2596
  47. Polling Station Number 47
    • Location: Saltney Ferry Scout and Guide Headquarters, Bradshaw Avenue, Saltney Ferry
    • Electoral Register Numbers: SAA-1 to SAA-1174/1
  48. Polling Station Number 48
    • Location: Community Centre, Sandy Lane, Saltney
    • Electoral Register Numbers: SBA1-1 to SBA1-1151/1
  49. Polling Station Number 49
    • Location: Community Hall, Douglas Place, Saltney
    • Electoral Register Numbers: SBA2-1 to SBA2-1485/3
  50. Polling Station Number 50
    • Location: St. Ethelwolds Church Hall, Shotton Lane, Shotton
    • Electoral Register Numbers: SCA-1 to SCA-1277/1, SDA1-1 to SDA1-780
  51. Polling Station Number 51
    • Location: Community Centre, Elmwood Close, Shotton
    • Electoral Register Numbers: SDA2-1 to SDA2-957
  52. Polling Station Number 52
    • Location: Rivertown Church, Chester Road West, Shotton
    • Electoral Register Numbers: SEA-1 to SEA-1549
  53. Polling Station Number 53
    • Location: Community Centre, Hafan Deg, Treuddyn
    • Electoral Register Numbers: TEA-1 to TEA-1330/1

 

