Three arrested in Flintshire following ‘high-value shoplifting offence’ in Llandudno

In a swift response to a shoplifting incident reported in Llandudno, North Wales Police arrested three men in Flintshire on suspicion of theft.

The incident, which occurred at Parc Llandudno Retail Park on Monday, March 25, involved a high-value shoplifting offence.

The suspects, aged 42 from Walsall, 36 from Leigh, and 34 from Golborne, were detained after their vehicle was stopped on the A548 in Bagillt.

This action came after their vehicle was stopped by officers from the North Wales Roads Policing Unit.

A spokesperson for the North Wales Roads Policing Unit shed light on the incident via a Facebook post, stating, “It’s not always roads-related…car stopped on the A548 in Bagillt, Flintshire yesterday afternoon (Monday) following a high-value shoplifting offence that was reported in Parc Llandudno.”

The post further confirmed the arrest of the three individuals, who were then taken into police custody where they remain, pending further investigation.

