Thousands of Flintshire families to receive summer financial aid for food bills

In a bid to alleviate food poverty during the summer holidays, Flintshire County Council has announced that thousands of families will receive financial help towards their food bills.

Children eligible for free school meals during term-time will be entitled to £50 per child.

The council’s intervention comes after the Welsh Government scheme, which provided direct payments, vouchers, or food to families in financial difficulty during school holidays, ended in June 2023.

Up to 5,000 pupils will benefit from this support, with payments made to parents and carers in two instalments.

The first £25 instalment will be processed the week beginning July 22, and the second £25 instalment will follow the week beginning August 12.

Parents and carers do not need to apply for these payments.

They will be made automatically to the bank accounts of those with children eligible for Free School Meals (eFSM) or receiving eFSM under Transitional Protection.

Councillor Mared Eastwood, Cabinet member for Education, stated, “As a Council we are aware of the ever-increasing burden of the cost of living on our communities and want to help relieve some of the strain on household budgets. Following the withdrawal of the Welsh Government scheme, the Council stepped in to provide this payment at a time when the budget is already stretched. We are committed to lobbying Welsh Government to support the families who need it most.”

This initiative reflects the council’s commitment to supporting vulnerable families during challenging times, ensuring that children do not go hungry during the summer break.