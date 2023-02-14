Thieves make off with ‘significant’ amount of timber in Flintshire
Police are investigating a significant timber theft that took place earlier this week in Flintshire.
The theft took place at a site off the A5104 Corwen Road between Pontblyddyn and Pontybodkin.
A large amount of timber was reported stolen, and authorities suspect that a timber lorry may have been used to shift the haul.
The theft took place overnight Sunday into Monday.
Speaking about the theft, a spokesperson for the police said: “We are investigating a significant timber theft that took place overnight on February 12th in the Pontblyddyn and Pontybodkin area.”
“We suspect that a timber wagon may have been involved, and we urge anyone with information about the theft to come forward.”
If you have any information relating to this, or any dashcam footage, contact North Wales Police control room on 101 or via our webchat https://orlo.uk/qbVvB quoting reference A021796
[File Photo]
