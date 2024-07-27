Theatr Clwyd’s Rock ‘n’ Roll Panto: Mother Goose Cast Announced

Theatr Clwyd has announced the cast for its much-anticipated Rock ‘n’ Roll panto, Mother Goose. This year’s show, a beloved tradition for many across North Wales, has already sold 16,000 tickets, promising another season of festive entertainment.

Returning to the stage are panto veterans Phylip Harries as Gwladys Goose, Dan Bottomley as Barry, Joe Butcher as Freddie the Fox, Celia Cruwys-Finnigan as Mari Goose, Alice McKenna as Billie Eyelash, Chioma Uma as Carrie, and Georgina White as Suella De Rhyl. Making their Theatr Clwyd panto debuts are Imad Eldeen as Hari Parry, Ryan Owen as Glennie Goose, and Steve Simmonds as Lord Larry Parry.

Award-winning writer Christian Patterson will once again pen the script, while Theatr Clwyd’s Associate Director Daniel Lloyd returns to direct. Lloyd expressed his excitement about returning to the Main Theatre, stating, “I’m so excited to be returning to the Main Theatre after the Big Top and ahead of the full building opening next year. Having performed on this stage many times I know what a thrill it will be for our stellar cast and can’t wait to welcome our audiences back in. Mother Goose is the ultimate Dame panto and it promises to be a rollicking treat for all.”

The creative team for Mother Goose includes Set and Costume Designer Adrian Gee, Choreographer Jess Williams, Musical Director Tayo Akinbode, Lighting Designer Johanna Town, Sound Designer Ian Barnard, Casting Director Jenkins McShane Casting CDG, Company Stage Manager Alec Reece, Deputy Stage Manager Ed Salt, and Assistant Stage Manager Emma Hardwick. Recruitment for the Assistant Director role is currently underway.

Theatr Clwyd is renowned for being one of the few theatres in the country that creates sets, props, scenery, and costumes entirely in-house. The creative team is already hard at work to bring this production to life.

Mother Goose will be staged at Theatr Clwyd from Saturday, 23 November 2024, to Sunday, 19 January 2025, in the redeveloped main theatre, with temporary facilities for the foyer, bar, and toilets.

Accessible performances are scheduled as follows:

BSL: 13 Dec 7pm and 4 Jan 2pm

Captioned: 23 Dec 7pm and 10 Jan 7pm

Audio Described: 7 Dec 2pm & 7pm and 16 Jan 7pm

Relaxed Performance: 15 Jan 6:30pm

Tickets start at £15 and are available from Theatr Clwyd Box Office on 01352 344101 or at www.theatrclwyd.com. Be quick to secure your seats for what promises to be a spectacular show!