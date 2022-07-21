Deeside.com > News

Posted: Thu 21st Jul 2022

Theatr Clwyd launches shuttle service to boost accessibility to temporary site

Theatr Clwyd has launched a shuttle service to improve access to their temporary ‘Theatre Village’ as the Flintshire venue progresses through its major redevelopment.

In response to feedback given by visitors, Theatr Clwyd has invested in a full electric six-seater buggy.

The buggy will transport guests with access needs from the car park to the beautiful temporary foyer that now sits beside the Theatre.

In operation 90 minutes before and after each performance to support visitors who might otherwise find accessing the temporary site more challenging the service does not have to be pre-booked and is available on demand.

Theatr Clwyd’s Andrew Roberts said: “We are always looking for ways to enhance our customer experience and make our spaces as accessible as possible.

“The buggy is another step in making sure audiences can continue to enjoy the wonder of theatre”

The buggy launched last week and has already been a roaring success. Audience members used the service while attending the opening performance of A Pretty Sh*tty Love which is currently on in Theatr Mix.

The redeveloped building will deliver a much-improved visitor experience within a greener, more efficient, welcoming accessible building.

New specialist facilities and sensory garden will provide fit-for-purpose spaces for health and wellbeing.

The building will use sustainable materials, air source heat pumps, harvested rainwater to flush toilets, and greenery on external walls for insulation and biodiversity.

To find out more about access at the venue please visit the website or call the box office on 01352 344101

