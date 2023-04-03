Theatr Clwyd Announces Cast for Groundbreaking Production of ‘Truth or Dare’

Theatr Clwyd has revealed the cast for its upcoming production of ‘Truth or Dare’, a collection of ten innovative plays commissioned in response to the Covid pandemic. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Building on the success of ‘Curtain Up’, a previous production that embraced freelance artists, Theatr Clwyd has enlisted ten freelance writers to create brand new plays on the theme of truth or dare. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The performance is set to run from Thursday, 27 April to Saturday, 13 May in Theatr Mix, with tickets starting at £10. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The twenty actors involved in the project include Francois Pandolfo (The Tuckers, BBC), Mirain Haf Roberts (Double Drop, Dirty Protest Theatre), Lisa Jên Brown (Milky Peaks, Theatr Clwyd), and Betsan Llwyd (Salt, Root and Roe, Theatr Clwyd), among others. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The plays will be captioned in both Welsh and English, featuring a mix of English language, bi-lingual, and Welsh language scripts. Audiences can look forward to a variety of themes, such as murder-mysteries, local legends, and courtroom comedies. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The writers involved in the ‘Truth’ portion of the production include Alexandria Riley (The In-Between), Ceri Ashe (Bipolar Me), Lucie Lovatt, Melangell Dolma (Bachu), and Theatr Clwyd’s own pantomime writer Christian Patterson (Robin Hood the Rock ‘n’ Roll Panto). ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Meanwhile, the ‘Dare’ section features writing from Greg Glover, Hannah Daniel (Theatr Clwyd’s 2022 Writers in Residence), Kallum Weyman, Natasha Kaeda (In My Lungs The Ocean Swells), and Bethan Marlow (Mold Riots). ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Theatr Clwyd’s Associate Directors, Francesca Goodridge and Daniel Lloyd, expressed their excitement about the project: “We are delighted to work with such an exciting range of writers developing and creating new Welsh work – each play with its own distinctive voice, tone and feel. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Theatr Clwyd is committed to developing artists in and around Wales with a particular focus on Welsh voices. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

With ‘Truth or Dare’, our audiences will be experiencing something brand spanking new – and we can’t wait to share!” ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

For more information on the production and to book tickets, visit Theatr Clwyd’s website at www.theatrclwyd.com or call 01352 344101. Details on accessible performances can be found at www.theatrclwyd.com/whats-on/access. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

