The Last Quiz Night on Earth: An “explosive preapocalyptic comedy” set to run at Buckley pub

The Last Quiz Night on Earth will visit the Burntwood Pub, Buckley later this month.

Produced by Box of Tricks Theatre, The Last Quiz Night on Earth is an immersive comedy with a twist, set the night before an apocalyptic event.

An asteroid is heading toward the earth, what would you do? Head to your local for a pub quiz, of course!

Landlady Kathy invites audiences to the last quiz night on earth with quizmaster Rav.

He’s the host with the most, but with time ticking some unanticipated guests turn up out of the blue.

Expect the unexpected to the bitter end and plenty of drama.

Offering audiences a very different experience of live performance.

Combining pub quiz with live performance, writer Alison Carr wanted to create a performance people would feel safe to get involved with.

She explains: “I wanted to combine the known and the unknown, the safe and the downright terrifying.”

“My vision was to create something that audiences don’t just sit and watch but are part of – but not in a scary way. A quiz is something we can all do – whether we’re a general knowledge expert or the neatest so we can do the writing!”

An asteroid is heading towards Earth, so what would you do? Head to your local pub for a quiz of course!

The explosive preapocalyptic comedy – which was cancelled midway through its 2020 tour due to Covid19 restrictions – is being staged in urban and rural venues across the country, including theatres, village halls, community spaces and local pubs – enabling the play to connect with audiences right at the heart of their communities.

The Last Quiz Night on Earth is produced by award-winning Manchester-based theatre company Box of Tricks who recently won critical acclaim with its productions SparkPlug and Narvik, seen recently at Theatr Clwyd It is written by Alison Carr, directed by Hannah Tyrrell-Pinder, executive producer is Max Emmerson, with design by Katie Scott.

Meriel Scholfield will reprise her role as landlady Kathy and will be joined by new cast members Chris Hoyle, Matthew Khan and Tilly Sutcliffe.

The Last Quiz Night on Earth will be performed at Burntwood Pub, Buckley from Monday 28 February – Tuesday 1 March. Tickets are from £10. Booking available at Theatr Clwyd’s website www.theatrclwyd.com or by calling 01352 344101.