Temporary lifeboat for Flint RNLI while ‘Lady Barbara’ goes for a well earned refit

Volunteers who operate the RNLI lifeboat in Flint have taken delivery of a temporary lifeboat.

The vessel will be on duty from Flint lifeboat station for the next few weeks while the team’s permanent vessel, the ‘Lady Barbara’ undergoes a routine refit.

The replacement boat, named Buzz II, has been kitted and is on standby ready for service.

‘Lady Barbara’ was taken by lorry to the Inshore Lifeboat Centre in Cowes for a well-deserved refit.

The £48,000 lifeboat has been in operation with Flint RNLI since 2016.

‘Lady Barbara’ was partially funded by a generous £35,000 donation from local RNLI supporter David Sadler in memory of his late wife Barbara who passed away in 2015.

The remaining £13k is being raised as part of the lifeboat stations 50th anniversary appeal in May 2016.

Posting an update on Facebook, a RNLI Flint volunteer said:

“It’s certainly turning into a busy week for our volunteers. Not only are we preparing for our biggest event of the year (fireworks display 4th November) but our crew have completed a lifeboat exchange.”

“Today (Tuesday) we stripped all the equipment out of our lifeboat D-795 ‘Lady Barbara’ so she can return to the Inshore Lifeboat Centre in Cowes for a well deserved refit.”

“Relief lifeboat D-857 ‘Buzz II’ has been fitted with all our equipment and is ready for service.”

“Allowing us to remain operational and continue saving lives at sea.”

Read Next