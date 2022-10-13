Deeside.com > News

Teddies destined for hugs at local children’s hospices

Hope House and Tŷ Gobaith children’s hospices have received a special delivery of teddy bears for the seriously ill children who visit them for respite care.

The bears have been donated through the Teddies for Loving Care scheme’s Shropshire and North Wales branches, whose work is funded by the generous donations of the Freemasons.

Teddies for Loving Care provide the cuddly bears to accident and emergency departments, hospital children’s wards and children’s hospices for staff to give to children.

Karen Wright, director of care at the hospices, said: “We have received bears from Teddies for Loving Care before and it has been lovely to be able to give each seriously ill child who comes to the hospices their very own toy.

“The latest delivery will make sure we have enough bears for months to come, and no one will miss out. Thank you all so much for thinking of us.”

[Photo: Hope House and Tŷ Gobaith trustee Graeme Harkness and nurses Vicky Bagguley and Tracy Leah with the TLC bears.]

