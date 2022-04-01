Talented young Holywell swimmer sets sights on Olympics

A talented young swimmer with her sights set on the Olympics has been congratulated by her school for her latest medal haul at a recent competition.

Ysgol Treffynnon student, Ellen Davies, 11, smashed her personal best records at the Daffodil two-day gala held at Holywell Leisure Centre, bagging a total of five medals: two gold, one silver and two bronze.

A total of 18 teams took part and Ellen scored 25 points for the Holywell team helping them secure the top team spot.

This amazing achievement comes on the back of gaining PBs in all her races while representing Northern Celts in Sheffield in January, and another two PBs at the Regional Championships in Llandudno in February.

John Wier, headteacher, said: “We are so proud of Ellen and her incredible achievements in swimming.

“Ellen is a wonderfully polite and conscientious student and if she applies herself to her swimming in the same way she does to school then we have a budding Olympian in the making!”

“I wish her every success with her swimming, and we are happy to do what we can to support her.”

From six months old Ellen started swimming at mother and baby lessons; her love of the water led to her quick progression through swimming lessons to life saving gold.

At the age of 8, she was invited to trial at Holywell Swimming Club where she is now in one of the top groups, the White Sharks. She has also represented the club in the Arena League Division One.

Ellen trains for seven hours a week and is currently training for galas in Wrexham and Liverpool.

As well as her swimming commitments, Ellen also plays for Holywell girls’ football team and Holywell Netball Club.

She said: “I am proud of the progress I am making in club and would hopefully like to represent

Wales in the Olympics one day. I now need to focus on getting some long-distance times like 200m and 400m, especially in my favourite stroke which is front crawl.

“I want to thank all the coaches at Holywell club who support and encourage me to do my best. My form teacher, Miss Owen, always gives me lots of encouragement too, so I want to thank her as it means a lot to me.”

Rob Chesters, Lead Teacher for Care, Support and Guidance, said: “Ellen is a fantastic student who has shown commitment in her studies since joining us this year.”

“The same can be said about her swimming with her dedication and talent being evident for all to see. I wish her every success and hope to see her competing for her country in the future.”