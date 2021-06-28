Deeside.com > News

Posted: Mon 28th Jun 2021

Updated: Tue 29th Jun

Survey launched capturing impact of COVID-19 on healthcare workers in Wales

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Public Health Wales (PHW) has launched an online survey to examine the impact of COVID-19 on the health and wellbeing of registered and student nurses and midwives, and healthcare support workers in Wales.

Before COVID-19, PHW carried out the first national survey in Wales to explore the health and wellbeing of nurses, midwives and healthcare support workers.

The final report of the study here published last year identified key considerations for action.

As the NHS in Wales now moves into COVID-19 recovery it is “vital that we examine how the COVID-19 pandemic has impacted the nursing and midwifery workforce. ” PHW has said.

The 2021 survey will PHW to understand how COVID-19 has impacted wellbeing – and whether the actions identified by PHW should remain key priorities.

In its previous report PHW identified the need for greater support for younger members of the workforce and those earlier in their careers.

This year PHW has invited all student nurses and midwives across Wales to take part.

Dr Benjamin Gray, who is leading the survey, said:

“Wellbeing of our nursing and midwifery workforce is at the heart of the COVID-19 recovery.

“Our survey will provide vital insight into the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our key workers and students in Wales.

“We’re delighted to be working in collaboration with organisations across the NHS and Higher Education in Wales to ensure that the findings from the study shape recovery planning and action to support the health and wellbeing of healthcare workers and students.”

The online survey is open to all nursing and midwifery staff, including students, and health care support workers and can be accessed here.

It is open from 21 June and 6 August.  Telephone and paper copies are available to request by contacting helpline@quality-health.co.uk or 0800 917 6597.

 

 



Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com

Get notified about
news from across North Wales


LATEST NEWS...

The “Union has never been this fragile” – Mark Drakeford sets out 20-point plan to make UK stronger

News

Welsh Government’s ambitious plans to make Wales the most LGBTQ+ friendly nation in Europe

News

Decisions over coronavirus safety measures in Welsh schools to be made locally rather than ‘blanket approach’

News

Glyndwr graduate launches entertainment brand with new single by legendary Motown group.

News

Flintshire: Imitation firearm, drugs, cash and cars seized in joint operation with Merseyside Police targeting county lines gangs

News

Family pay tribute to Flintshire mum who tragically died following a house fire

News

Deeside’s MP is urging residents to contact him if they are experiencing problems with a Connah’s Quay GP Surgery.

News

Around 1,100 school pupils in Flintshire self-isolating following rise in coronavirus cases

News

Deeside MP “intensely concerned” a local GP surgery is closed today because there are no doctors

News





Read 371,143 times in last 30 days

*Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

© Deeside.com Est. 2014
icnn