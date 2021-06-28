Survey launched capturing impact of COVID-19 on healthcare workers in Wales

Public Health Wales (PHW) has launched an online survey to examine the impact of COVID-19 on the health and wellbeing of registered and student nurses and midwives, and healthcare support workers in Wales.

Before COVID-19, PHW carried out the first national survey in Wales to explore the health and wellbeing of nurses, midwives and healthcare support workers.

The final report of the study here published last year identified key considerations for action.

As the NHS in Wales now moves into COVID-19 recovery it is “vital that we examine how the COVID-19 pandemic has impacted the nursing and midwifery workforce. ” PHW has said.

The 2021 survey will PHW to understand how COVID-19 has impacted wellbeing – and whether the actions identified by PHW should remain key priorities.

In its previous report PHW identified the need for greater support for younger members of the workforce and those earlier in their careers.

This year PHW has invited all student nurses and midwives across Wales to take part.

Dr Benjamin Gray, who is leading the survey, said:

“Wellbeing of our nursing and midwifery workforce is at the heart of the COVID-19 recovery.

“Our survey will provide vital insight into the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our key workers and students in Wales.

“We’re delighted to be working in collaboration with organisations across the NHS and Higher Education in Wales to ensure that the findings from the study shape recovery planning and action to support the health and wellbeing of healthcare workers and students.”

The online survey is open to all nursing and midwifery staff, including students, and health care support workers and can be accessed here.

It is open from 21 June and 6 August. Telephone and paper copies are available to request by contacting helpline@quality-health.co.uk or 0800 917 6597.