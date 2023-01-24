Surgeon launches private clinic for vascular patients as NHS waiting lists continue to surg

An esteemed surgeon has launched a new private vascular health clinic. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

L&P Vascular will be based in Rossett, between Wrexham and Chester, and offer consultation and surgical procedures for people with conditions that affect the arteries, veins, and the lymphatic system, including varicose veins. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

With more than 30 years’ experience in the UK and Hungarian health services, director Laszlo Papp is a well-known name in the sector having obtained the European Qualification in Vascular Surgery (FEBVS) two decades ago. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​





He is also one of only 12 Professors of Vascular Surgery in Europe to hold a Gold Examiner award from the FEBVS (Fellow of the European Board for Vascular Surgery) and was a visiting professor at Yale University in the US. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Laszlo said the practice will complement existing NHS services and offer people the chance to avoid lengthy waiting times given that more than 400 people in North Wales alone are on the list to be treated for varicose veins. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

“Our main focus will be consultation and treatment of varicose veins, but we are also able to support people with a range of conditions affecting the arteries and lymphatic system,” he said. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

“The waiting times can be quite lengthy for these issues – often several years, depending on how serious it is – but we would expect to be able to see people within a matter of weeks or months. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

“There is a huge demand for this service so it’s an interesting and exceptionally busy time to begin this next chapter in my professional life.” ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

L&P Vascular is a private practice that will be sited at the award-winning Pure Perfection Clinic on Chester Road. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Featuring innovative medical technology and ultrasound scanning equipment, it will use a variety of procedures and methods to treat varicose veins – swollen and enlarged veins which tend to appear on the legs and feet, often twisted and bulging, causing pain and discomfort and even ulceration of the leg. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​





However, with research revealing more than 30% of the UK will develop varicose veins in their lifetime – and women are more likely to do so than men – people are urged to look out for other symptoms including itchy, sore skin over the veins, swollen legs, and hard tender lumps. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Laszlo revealed in the majority of cases keyhole surgery takes 40 minutes if one leg is treated to 1.5-2 hours if a more extensive treatment is needed or two legs are treated on the same occasion. The majority of patients will be able to walk in and walk out after a short period of rest and recovery. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Other services he will provide include Doppler tests for arterial disease, radiofrequency ablation treatment, and foam sclerotherapy and injection sclerotherapy of varicose veins. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

“If varicose veins are causing long-term complications that could lead to a blood clot or leg ulcer. Offering our services means the patient will not have to wait as long for treatment as they would have via their local health board,” he said. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

“But in most cases the issue is cosmetic or causing minor discomfort, so the wait is years rather than months.” ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Laszlo added: “To be able to open the clinic in such a perfect location is a great thrill for me; we have already had a lot of interest from not only North Wales but Cheshire, Wirral and into the North West so it’s an exciting time.” ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Sara Cheeney, Director of Pure Perfection Clinic, added: “We are delighted for Laszlo and for L&P Vascular to be based here, offering private clients another high-quality, much-needed medical service in this region.” ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

For more information, call 01244 917259 or email hello@ pureperfectionclinic.com. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

