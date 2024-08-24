Students urged to protect themselves from deadly meningitis

The UK Health Security Agency ( UKHSA ) is reminding all higher education and university students – freshers and returning students – to make sure they are up to date with their free NHS childhood and adolescent vaccines against meningitis, measles and HPV ahead of starting the new academic year.

With lots of people newly coming together in confined environments and close mixing, universities and higher education can be hot spots for COVID-19, flu, measles, mumps and meningococcal disease as they present the perfect opportunity for infection to spread.

Meningitis and septicaemia can both be fatal or cause life-changing disabilities.

Young children are offered 2 doses of the MMR vaccine, which is the safest and most effective way to protect yourself against measles, mumps and rubella.

It’s important to check you have had both doses of the MMR vaccine as there are measles outbreaks across the country.

It is possible for anyone, whatever their age, to catch up on missed MMR jabs.

All children, both girls and boys, aged 12 to 13 are also offered the HPV vaccine, which protects against certain cancers and genital warts.

If students have not yet had their vaccines, they should arrange to have the missed vaccines as soon as possible with their local GP practice.

If that’s not possible, vaccination should be taken up as soon as they start university.

Students are reminded it’s important they register with a new GP surgery if they are moving away from home. International students who meet the same age are criteria also eligible for these routine vaccines.

Ahead of starting an exciting new chapter, UKHSA is encouraging students to make the healthiest start possible and avoid disruption to their studies and socialising, by ensuring they are protected against vaccine-preventable infectious diseases.

Dr Shamez Ladhani, Consultant Epidemiologist at UKHSA , said:

We usually see increases in cases of meningococcal meningitis after the university term starts in September. New and returning students from around the country and overseas coming together and mixing means infection spreads easily, with some students becoming seriously ill and tragically in some cases, we see deaths. I urge young people starting or returning to university to check they’re up to date on their MenACWY, HPV and MMR jabs and to contact their GP if unsure.

Students should be up to date with the following 3 vaccines ahead of starting university:

MenACWY – protecting against 4 common kinds of meningococcal bacteria causing meningitis and septicaemia (England)

MMR – protecting against measles, mumps and rubella

HPV – protecting against human papilloma virus related cancers such as cervical cancer and other cancers of the head, neck and genital areas, and genital warts

Symptoms of meningitis and septicaemia may include: