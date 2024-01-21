Storm Isha: Met Office issues amber weather warning

An amber weather warning with Storm Isha set to bring significant disruption across the country.

The Met Office today made the rare move of issuing the amber alert for most of Wales, Scotland and England.

Some areas are forecast to experience gusts of up to 80mph during the warning period – which is in place between 6pm this evening and 6am on Monday 22 January.

Locally gusts are expected to reach up to 50mph.

Yellow wind warnings are also in place in Flintshire on Tuesday and Wednesday.

A Met Office spokesperson said: "Very strong west or southwesterly winds will develop widely during Sunday evening, persisting overnight and into Monday morning.

"Gusts will frequently reach 50-60 mph, perhaps 70 mph at times in a few locations and, along exposed coastal stretches, 80 mph is possible at times.

"Wind will slowly ease through Monday morning."

North Wales Police are today urging people to only travel if necessary due to Storm Isha.

Posting on X – formerly Twitter – North Wales Police said: "Please be advised that the Met Office have issued an amber weather warning due to rain and gusts of wind of up to 80mph and is expected to last from this evening going into tomorrow morning.

"We are advising all motorists to drive safely, consider travelling if only necessary and to stick to the speed limits when travelling in these conditions.

"Please keep an eye on the weather forecast via the Met Office for any updates."

Flintshire Bridge has been closed since 2.30pm, the council said: "We are monitoring the situation and will reopen the bridge when it is safe to do so."

