Storm Franklin: Latest Flintshire Council update on distribution to services

Flintshire Council has issued an update on waste collection services that could be impacted by Storm Franklin.

The council suspended household recycling and waste collections on Friday during Storm Eunice and revised collections days for affected areas.

With the onset of more stormy weather, the council has seen more disruption to services today.

In an update at 2.30pm the council said:

“All waste and recycling collections have been suspended for Monday 21 February 2022 due to the adverse weather and the safety risks to crews.”

“This includes the collections re-scheduled following the suspension of collection on Friday, 18 February.”

“AHP/Medical/nappy collections are still taking place where possible.”

“Further communications will be issued later today with details of the planned replacement collections.”

Household Recycling Centres (HRCs)

“All of the HRCs have been closed throughout the morning.”

“Site staff were on hand advising residents to return home, store their waste in a safe manner and return once the sites are open.”

“As the wind eases we intend to open each site when it is safe to do so, but conditions will be monitored and further closures may take place on a site by site basis as and when necessary.”

Flintshire Bridge

“The closure of the Flintshire Bridge A548 has been extended to 4pm today (Monday 21 February).”