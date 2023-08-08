Stolen motorbike in Connahs Quay: Police appeal for information
North Flintshire Police Team is appealing to the public for assistance in tracking down a motorbike reported stolen in Connahs Quay.
The motorbike, a black Lexmoto Titan 125CC with registration number DG23 ULN, is believed to have been stolen sometime between 10pm on Monday, August 7th, and 10am on Tuesday, August 8th from a property on Howard Street.
The owner discovered the theft on Tuesday morning, prompting an immediate investigation by the police.
In a statement, the police described the motorbike and provided a reference number to use for anyone with information about the theft.
They urged anyone who has seen the motorbike or has information about its whereabouts to contact them on 101 or via their website using reference 23000725916.
Information can also be reported anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
