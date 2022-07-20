Deeside.com > News

Updated: South Korean Black Eagles Display Team were due to fly over Flintshire and Wrexham today

Updated: It seems the flypasts have been cancelled ‘due to a low cloud base.’

Previous report: People in Flintshire and Wrexham may get a rare glimpse of a South Korean air display team flying overhead this afternoon.

The Black Eagles, as they are known, are the current Republic of Korea (South Korea) Air Force aerobatic display team who fly eight black, white and yellow KAI T-50B aircraft.

The display team has been on a European tour which includes Southport Air Show, Royal International Air Tattoo and Farnborough Airshow.

According to a NOTAM’s (notice to airmen), a route has been filed which includes the team flying over Hawarden at 4.15pm and Wrexham at 4.16pm.

The map below shows the approximate routing.

