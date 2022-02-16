Shotton youngsters put through their army paces

Students from St Ethelwold’s School in Shotton have been put through their army paces recently – and had some fun in the process!

Forces Fitness, an award winning company that works closely with many schools and other organisations, has spent the last month running their training programme at the school.

All their sessions are run by either ex or serving members of the armed forces.

Pupils from years 3, 4, 5 and 6 were challenged mentally and physically while working on building resilience and they took part in team building and communication challenges.

This opportunity has been made possible by a grant from Sport Wales through their Active Education Beyond the Classroom fund.

The aim of this funding is to give every child access to sport and physical activity opportunities beyond the school day.

The school engaged Forces Fitness who organised sessions for the students every Monday after school.

Other providers also ran other taekwondo and street dance sessions during the week.

Head teacher, Paul Oliver, said:

“We were delighted to receive this funding. The Forces Fitness sessions are high octane and high excitement and universally loved by the pupils – each and every one gains so much from the experience.”

“To see some of our quieter and shy pupils come out of their shells and get stuck into the jousting challenges, the tyre pulls and the games, and to come away from that with increased confidence and sense of worth, is that intangible thing that is priceless.”

“The smiles, the passion, the grit, and the determination of these pupils is something special and thanks to the funding we were lucky enough to get, we are able to provide the opportunities.”

Sean Molino BCA, Director of Forces Fitness, said:

“We are so pleased to be delivering our fun programme that focuses on health, well-being and building resilience to the students St Ethelwolds! ”

“We hope that this will be the start of a fantastic relationship with the schools in Flintshire.”

“The more fun and exciting opportunities we can give our younger generation the better! ”

“Our long term goal has always been to be able to improve our future generation’s health and well-being in all of Wales.”

“We honestly love inspiring them with our team of qualified military veterans!”

With comments like the ones below from the participants, it isn’t hard to see that the programme has been a great success:

“Can we do it every Friday after school please? I loved that! ”

“That was great fun thank you, High five Philip!! ”

“We were communicating to each other to try and win the games, I had so much fun.”

“I really enjoyed doing all the activities and I would like if we have another chance to do it again.”

“I learnt to never give up if you fail.”