Shakespeare as you’ve never seen it before at Theatr Clwyd this April

Northern Broadsides and New Vic Theatre come together to bring As You Like It to the Flintshire venue.

A multi-cultural, gender diverse cast of 12 northern performers is announced for this flamboyant and joyous ‘play for our times’, the first full production for the company since the beginning of the pandemic.

This bold, refreshing staging of As You Like It challenges us to imagine a new future.

Capturing the sheer joy of live performance and the crazy power of love to change the world, this interpretation emboldens the timeless themes of love, gender, identity and power in Shakespeare’s original story.

A visual spectacle, this high value production will be radiantly brought to life with an original set and high fashion costumes.

Set in a stylish but stifling court, where the Duke is all powerful and brute strength is championed over basic human decency, the high-spirited Rosalind and devoted cousin Celia are no longer welcome.

When they escape into the forest in disguise, they bump into the recent object of Rosalind’s affection, Orlando, leading to an elaborate game of fluid identity where all the world’s a stage and all the men and women merely players.

As the seasons change in this magical place, normal roles dissolve and assumptions are turned on their heads in this celebration of the transformative power of love and the natural world, featuring some of Shakespeare’s most vivid characters and memorable poetry.

As You Like It will be performed at Theatr Clwyd from Tuesday 12 April – Saturday 16 April in the Anthony Hopkins Theatre. Tickets are from £10. Booking available at Theatr Clwyd’s website www.theatrclwyd.com or by calling 01352 344101.