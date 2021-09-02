SEXtember campaign urges students in North Wales to avoid ‘sexual health lottery’

New students at colleges and universities across north Wales will be offered sexual health advice as part of Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board’s annual SEXtember campaign.

The health board is working with student unions and education providers to deliver safe sex messages and guidance about what to do if students need sexual health check-ups or support.

The campaign seeks to raise the profile of sexual health services available to everyone in North Wales – and to offer additional advice to students as they start a new term amidst relaxed COVID-19 restrictions.

Dr Ushan Andrady, Consultant in Sexual Health and HIV at Ysbyty Gwynedd in Bangor, leads the month-long initiative.

“Our SEXtember campaign promotes healthy and happy sex lives, and helps to support the sexual health of our communities,” he said.

“The annual campaign is designed to encourage people to talk about sex, and to raise the profile of important issues like contraception, STI testing and access to sexual health services without stigma or embarrassment.

“Every year, thousands of young people take their next steps in life by starting university and college education in North Wales. Importantly, our campaign will help these young people – many of whom will have been subject to COVID-19 lockdowns and restrictions since they were 16 – understand more about the sexual health services and support available to them if they need it in the months and years ahead.

“Your sexual health shouldn’t be a lottery, so our campaign encourages everyone to stay safe – and make their sexual health a priority.”

SEXtember 2021 Campaign – Ready to Play?

Your sexual health shouldn’t be a lottery!

Have you and your partner consented?

You should only have sex if you and your partner are able to give consent. Sexual health, sex education and relationships charity Brook offers a useful guide to consent.

Have you got condoms with you?

Condoms are available from a wide range of shops, including pharmacies and supermarkets. Free condoms are available from Frisky Wales or through the C-Card scheme in Wales.

Have you had a sexual health check-up recently?

Protect yourself and your partner from STIs. Get a free, discreet check-up via Frisky Wales‘ easy-to-use Test & Post service, or by visiting your local sexual health clinic.

Are you on regular contraception?

If you are not planning to get pregnant, your local sexual health clinic or GP will be able to help you consider your options and get your contraception sorted.

Do you need emergency contraception or HIV PEP?

If you’ve had unprotected sex, or think your contraception might have failed, you can use emergency contraception. Emergency contraception is available from most local pharmacies, your GP, nearest sexual health clinic or hospital emergency department.

Post-exposure prophylaxis (PEP) reduces the risk of acquiring HIV for people who may have been exposed to HIV, including through unprotected sex, sexual assault or needle sharing. If you think you need HIV PEP, contact your nearest sexual health clinic or visit ED.

Do you need to contact your local sexual health services?

Your local sexual health clinic, GP or Sexual Assault Referral Centre can provide detailed help and advice.

Pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP) helps people reduce their risk of becoming infected with HIV as a result of their sexual behaviour, or other exposure to the HIV virus. PrEP involves taking drugs normally used to treat HIV, and is free for Welsh residents who meet certain criteria. Contact your local sexual health clinic to discuss starting PrEP or for more help and advice.

