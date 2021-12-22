Deeside.com > News

Posted: Wed 22nd Dec 2021

Senedd recalled today to allow a statement by the First Minister on coronavirus restrictions

The Senedd has been recalled today, in a virtual manner, to allow a statement by the First Minister Mark Drakeford and then questions, on coronavirus restrictions.

In a short statement it was announced The Llywydd had agreed to recall the Senedd for a “fully virtual statement on COVID-19 restrictions from the First Minister” with time for Senedd Members to then question the First Minister.

The detail of the recall notice states, “In accordance with Standing Order 12.3A, I have agreed to summon the Senedd to consider a matter of urgent public importance.”

Welsh Conservative Leader Andrew Davies wrote a letter to the Llwydd calling for the move, saying “With power must come accountability. I’m calling for a recall of the Senedd so we can scrutinise and vote on the Welsh Government’s restrictions.”

The session will take place shortly after the First Minister holds a public briefing at 12:15PM to detail the latest situation in Wales, with some speculation further guidance and restrictions could emerge in the hospitality sector, much like Scotland has announced earlier today.

You can watch the proceedings live on Senedd.tv from 13.30 tomorrow.



