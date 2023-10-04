Senedd: Deeside politician highlights terrifying dog attack incident involving his pet

Alyn and Deeside MS Jack Sargeant has detailed a terrifying dog attack incident involving his dog, Coco, to highlight the urgent need for responsible dog ownership.

Two weeks ago, Jack and his King Charles Cavalier, Coco, were unexpectedly confronted by two unleashed Staffordshire Bull Terriers.

Jack raised the matter in a Senedd question, recounting the event in which he and Coco were attacked. He took the opportunity to thank the members of the public who stepped in to help, including one person who was also bitten.



While Jack escaped with minor injuries, Coco was seriously hurt and has since visited the vet six times.

Speaking in the Welsh Parliament this afternoon, the Alyn and Deeside MS said: "A few weeks ago, Coco and I were subjected to a violent attack by two Staffordshire Bull Terriers off their leads. I must pay tribute to the six members of the public who assisted us that day."

After a brief pause, Jack added, "Remarkably, I was physically unharmed by the attack. However, it left me mentally shaken—still am, Minister. Thankfully, after six vet visits, Coco seems to be on the mend. We've heard today, notably from Hefin David, about the severe consequences of dog attacks."

Mr David discussed two fatal attacks in Caerphilly involving a 10-year-old boy and an 83-year-old woman.

Jack stated, "I appreciate your responses regarding the promotion of sensible and responsible dog ownership. Have you considered launching a campaign to raise awareness among dog owners in Wales about their legal obligations? I mean, ensuring dogs are under control everywhere and always. Also, guiding owners to seek counsel if they're worried about their pet's behaviour, and to report suspicions of unlawful breeding to local authorities?"

Minister for Rural Affairs and North Wales, Lesley Griffith, replied:

"I'm truly sorry for what you and Coco went through. You make a valid point. We've been looking into measures to address this. This summit aimed to gather stakeholders and listen to experiences like yours. Often, it's constituents who share these stories, but now you've lived it too."

She continued, "An awareness campaign is definitely on the cards. Reporting is vital. Ever since we introduced the rural crime and wildlife co-ordinator, there's been a rise in incident reporting. He's trained police authorities across Wales, and it's encouraging to see the results. We're all for raising awareness."

The minister concluded, "I'll certainly bring your suggestion to the summit for consideration."

Speaking afterwards Jack said: "The two dogs seemed to come out of nowhere. One had Coco by the neck, causing puncture wounds, while the other pinned her down. I tried to save Coco and am deeply thankful to those who came to our aid. Without their bravery, Coco might not be here. It's been over two weeks, and we're still discovering injuries on Coco. Although we don't have the power to introduce new legislation, we can certainly advocate for responsible dog ownership."

