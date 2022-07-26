Deeside.com > News

Posted: Tue 26th Jul 2022

Updated: Tue 26th Jul

Senedd Committee launches Petition of the Year competition

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

The Senedd Petitions Committee is launching the first ever ‘Petition of the Year’ competition to recognise and celebrate the contribution of campaigners in Wales.

After five petitions were shortlisted by the Committee, the public is now being asked to vote for the petition that has had the most impact on the people of Wales.

Members of the Committee nominated a broad range of petitions to capture the wide variety of subjects that people in Wales have campaigned for over the last year.

After the competition closes on 29 August, the creator of the winning petition will then be invited to the Senedd to meet with the Deputy Presiding Officer, David Rees MS.

The five shortlisted petitions called for:

Jack Sargeant MS, Chair of the Petitions Committee, said,Today, we launch the Senedd’s first annual Petition of the Year competition to celebrate the work of everyone who has submitted, signed, shared and supported one over the last year.

“It is also about promoting the petitions process which I would encourage everyone to consider engaging with. As you can see from our nominees’ petitions, a passionate campaign can and does have a real impact on the lives of Welsh residents.

“I chair the peoples committee as it belongs to everyone in Wales and is directly instructed by them through the petitions process.

“I would like to thank not only the nominees, but everyone who has engaged in the petitions process. Best of luck to those nominated and please vote.”

Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com


Most Read Recently



Join our no-spam low volume email list:
By subscribing, you agree with Revue’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Get notified about
news from across North Wales


LATEST NEWS...

NSPCC prepares for rise in calls about children left home alone as schools break up

News

Would you know what to do if you found a stray dog? RSPCA shares top tips

News

Deeside towns get share of £1.5 million safer streets fund

News

Monkeypox symptom list expanded as Wales reports further cases

News

Good news for Flintshire Aldi workers who are set for second pay rise of the year

News

Asda Queensferry back open following power cut

News

Airbus: Boost for Broughton wingmakers as German airline Condor commits to over 40 new jets

News

Over 60 acres of Flintshire land next to River Dee set for auction this week

News

Don’t miss out! Deadline for tax credits renewals is 31 July

News





Read 377,813 times in last 30 days

*Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

© Deeside.com Est. 2014
icnn