Senedd Committee launches Petition of the Year competition

The Senedd Petitions Committee is launching the first ever ‘Petition of the Year’ competition to recognise and celebrate the contribution of campaigners in Wales.

After five petitions were shortlisted by the Committee, the public is now being asked to vote for the petition that has had the most impact on the people of Wales.

Members of the Committee nominated a broad range of petitions to capture the wide variety of subjects that people in Wales have campaigned for over the last year.

After the competition closes on 29 August, the creator of the winning petition will then be invited to the Senedd to meet with the Deputy Presiding Officer, David Rees MS.

The five shortlisted petitions called for:

Jack Sargeant MS, Chair of the Petitions Committee, said, “Today, we launch the Senedd’s first annual Petition of the Year competition to celebrate the work of everyone who has submitted, signed, shared and supported one over the last year.

“It is also about promoting the petitions process which I would encourage everyone to consider engaging with. As you can see from our nominees’ petitions, a passionate campaign can and does have a real impact on the lives of Welsh residents.

“I chair the peoples committee as it belongs to everyone in Wales and is directly instructed by them through the petitions process.

“I would like to thank not only the nominees, but everyone who has engaged in the petitions process. Best of luck to those nominated and please vote.”