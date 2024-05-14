ClwydAlyn restarts stalled Deeside housing development with new partner

A North Wales Housing Association has said its stalled affordable housing development in Deeside is now back on track.

The project, which aims to deliver 100 new homes, faced delays after the former contractor, Lane End Developments, entered administration in April 2023. Work has now restarted with the new contractor, Castle Green Partnerships.

The development is part of the Northern Gateway project located on the former Corus Garden City site. A revised planning application submitted by ClwydAlyn and Castle Green Partnerships has received approval from Flintshire County Council.

The scheme will cover six acres and includes a mix of housing options: 24 one-bedroom apartments, three two-bedroom bungalows, two three-bedroom adapted bungalows, 30 two-bedroom houses, 35 three-bedroom houses, and six four-bedroom houses.

ClwydAlyn and the St Asaph-headquartered homebuilder have collaborated on previous projects. They aim to move forward quickly, with the goal of having tenants move into their new homes by late 2025.

Craig Sparrow, ClwydAlyn’s executive director of development, emphasised the importance of this project for the local community. “These homes will make a big difference for local people in an area with a growing demand for affordable housing, so we are extremely pleased that this much-needed project has restarted.”

“One of our overriding aims as a housing association is also to tackle fuel poverty, and we are delighted that these homes will benefit from the latest energy efficiency technologies.”

The homes will feature air source heat pumps and solar electricity panels, ensuring they are energy-efficient and future-proof. Built using sustainably sourced, precision-made timber frames, the construction method is both fast and environmentally friendly. A play area, including swings, a slide, and a seesaw, will also be part of the development, encouraging children to play locally.

Eoin O’Donnell, partnerships director at Castle Green, highlighted the significance of the project. “The Deeside scheme marks a milestone for the Partnerships business as it means we’re now contracted to deliver more than a thousand affordable homes across North Wales and the Northwest of England.”

“We’ve worked closely with ClwydAlyn to navigate the planning system and mobilise on site in less than a year.”