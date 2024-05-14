Alyn and Deeside MS Jack Sargeant and his Spaniel Coco compete for first Senedd Dog of the Year

Members of the Senedd and their dogs will go paw-to-paw to win the coveted title of ‘Senedd Dog of the Year’ 2024 in its inaugural year, following in the footsteps of the popular Westminster Dog of the Year and Holyrood Dog of the Year competitions.

Dogs of all shapes and sizes, regardless of breed, or ‘pawlitical’ persuasion, will be strutting their stuff with their MS owners, as they head to Brittania Park, Cardiff, to see who will be crowned “Top Dog” on Thursday 23, May.

Organised jointly by The Kennel Club and Dogs Trust, Senedd Dog of the Year celebrates the unique bond between dogs and their owners and offers the opportunity for MSs to show off their loyal canine companions.

The 2024 contenders vying for a vote are as follows:

Jane Dodds, Lib Dem MS for Mid & West Wales and her Greyhound, Wanda

Jack Sargeant, Labour MS for Alyn & Deeside and his Cavalier King Charles Spaniel, Coco

James Evans, Conservative MS for Brecon & Radnorshire and his Cocker Spaniel, Bonnie

Janet Finch-Saunders, Conservative MS for Aberconwy and her Welsh Collie, Alfie

Darren Millar, Conservative MS for Clwyd West and his Whippet, Blue.

The MSs taking part alongside their canine friends are calling for their supporters to vote for them online, in a bid to win the ‘Pawblic’ vote.

Additional judging on the day will review the contestants on their good dog deeds and winning personalities, and one lucky dog will take home the ultimate parliamentary privilege of the ‘Senedd Dog of the Year 2024’ title.

As well as celebrating the joy of dogs, Senedd Dog of the Year will also focus on promoting responsible dog ownership, making sure that owners recognise the responsibility they have to ensure their pet is a positive member of the community and is able to live a happy and healthy life.

The event also encourages open dialogue on dog welfare issues, as well as providing an opportunity for MSs to meet with experts to discuss all aspects of the canine world.

To find out more about the competing MSs and their dogs, and to vote for Senedd Dog of the Year, visit www.thekennelclub.org.uk/sdoty .

[Photo: NCM Media]