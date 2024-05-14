Deeside.com > News

Posted: Tue 14th May 2024

Alyn and Deeside MS Jack Sargeant and his Spaniel Coco compete for first Senedd Dog of the Year

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Members of the Senedd and their dogs will go paw-to-paw to win the coveted title of ‘Senedd Dog of the Year’ 2024 in its inaugural year, following in the footsteps of the popular Westminster Dog of the Year and Holyrood Dog of the Year competitions.

Dogs of all shapes and sizes, regardless of breed, or ‘pawlitical’ persuasion, will be strutting their stuff with their MS owners, as they head to Brittania Park, Cardiff, to see who will be crowned “Top Dog” on Thursday 23, May.

Organised jointly by The Kennel Club and Dogs Trust, Senedd Dog of the Year celebrates the unique bond between dogs and their owners and offers the opportunity for MSs to show off their loyal canine companions.

The 2024 contenders vying for a vote are as follows:

  • Jane Dodds, Lib Dem MS for Mid & West Wales and her Greyhound, Wanda
  • Jack Sargeant, Labour MS for Alyn & Deeside and his Cavalier King Charles Spaniel, Coco
  • James Evans, Conservative MS for Brecon & Radnorshire and his Cocker Spaniel, Bonnie
  • Janet Finch-Saunders, Conservative MS for Aberconwy and her Welsh Collie, Alfie
  • Darren Millar, Conservative MS for Clwyd West and his Whippet, Blue.

The MSs taking part alongside their canine friends are calling for their supporters to vote for them online, in a bid to win the ‘Pawblic’ vote.

Additional judging on the day will review the contestants on their good dog deeds and winning personalities, and one lucky dog will take home the ultimate parliamentary privilege of the ‘Senedd Dog of the Year 2024’ title.

As well as celebrating the joy of dogs, Senedd Dog of the Year will also focus on promoting responsible dog ownership, making sure that owners recognise the responsibility they have to ensure their pet is a positive member of the community and is able to live a happy and healthy life.

The event also encourages open dialogue on dog welfare issues, as well as providing an opportunity for MSs to meet with experts to discuss all aspects of the canine world.

To find out more about the competing MSs and their dogs, and to vote for Senedd Dog of the Year, visit www.thekennelclub.org.uk/sdoty .

 

 

[Photo: NCM Media]

Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com
Latest News

  • ClwydAlyn restarts stalled Deeside housing development with new partner
  • Could footwear giant Schuh be about to step into Broughton Retail Park?
  • Deestriders impress with strong performances in local and regional races

    • Get notified about
    news from across North Wales

    More...

    ClwydAlyn restarts stalled Deeside housing development with new partner

    News

    Could footwear giant Schuh be about to step into Broughton Retail Park?

    News

    Deestriders impress with strong performances in local and regional races

    News

    RSPCA: “One of the biggest days for animal welfare in modern history” – Lords set to vote to ban live animal exports

    News

    Wales records sharpest business growth in 12 months

    News

    Wales showcased to the world in new metaverse experience

    News

    Chester business prosecuted for illegal tobacco sales

    News

    Motorists warned of abnormal load travelling through Deeside on Tuesday

    News

    MS expresses ‘grave concerns’ over extent of large-scale housing development between Hawarden and Mancot

    News

    Read 327,693 times in last 30 days

    *Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

    © Deeside.com Est. 2014
    icnn