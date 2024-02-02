Senedd backs calls for Wales’ Six Nations rugby games to remain on free-to-air TV

The Senedd backed calls for Wales' Six Nations rugby games to remain on free-to-air TV.

Tom Giffard led a debate on a Conservative motion which urged the UK Government to include Wales matches in the free-to-air category for broadcasting purposes.

The shadow deputy minister for sport raised concerns that the Six Nations could become subscription-only when a deal with the BBC and ITV ends next year.

Abi Tierney, the WRU's new chief executive, has warned MSs that adding the Six Nations to Ofcom's category A listed events could be devastating for the whole game.

But Mr Giffard urged the Welsh Government to renegotiate the terms of a Covid recovery loan, "which is crippling the regions in particular", to mitigate this impact.

He drew a parallel to cricket going behind a paywall, saying audiences for the 2005 Ashes peaked at 8.4 million but the 2009 test series only pulled in 467,000 viewers.

The South Wales West MS said participation in cricket has fallen by 32% over a decade, warning: "We can't risk doing that to rugby in Wales."

'Hypocrisy'

Heledd Fychan pointed out that Conservative MPs did not support a Plaid Cymru-SNP amendment in the UK Parliament.

She said: "Why aren't Tory MPs in Westminster standing up for Wales? It is hypocrisy if you're bringing forward this motion and yet, Welsh MPs are not voting to support it."

Urging the WRU to follow the FAW's lead, Ms Fychan highlighted a deal with S4C to ensure all Wales' football matches are available free to view, increasing access to the Welsh language.

The Plaid Cymru MS for South Wales Central said: "I fully support this but we need more than empty words. We need to see action at Westminster.

"I urge the Tories to ensure that these aren't empty words; you have colleagues in Westminster who can change this – make sure they do so."

'Disgrace'

James Evans, the Tory MS for Brecon and Radnorshire, warned that many families may be unable to afford to watch, with Sky Sports, for example, costing upwards of £50 a month.

He said: "How can we inspire the next generations when the very passion that inspires our young people to take up sport is hidden behind a paywall?

"I think it would be an absolute disgrace and a real shame for the game in Wales."

Mr Evans, a lifelong member of Gwernyfed RFC, warned that many pubs and rugby clubs do not have access to Sky Sports.

Alun Davies, a Labour backbencher, who represents Blaenau Gwent, sympathised with the contents of Ms Tierney's letter to the culture committee.

But he said Six Nations rugby is more important to Wales than many or most of the other sporting events covered by Ofcom's "crown jewels" list.

Mr Davies urged the WRU to ensure "we don't sell tomorrow for funding today".

'Fine balance'

Dawn Bowden said the Welsh Government's position is clear: the Six Nations must remain on free-to-air TV so the majority of the population can watch matches..

The deputy minister stressed the importance of maximising the exposure of the sport.

Ms Bowden recognised complexities with free to air, saying there is a fine balance to strike.

She echoed the first minister's comments that Wales' cultural identity is reflected far more in the Six Nations than Wimbledon or the Derby, which are free to air.

"The listed events should reflect the needs of the UK as a whole," she said.

Ms Bowden highlighted comments from Sir John Whittingdale, a former UK minister, that Westminster would revisit listed events if the Senedd argued strongly for it.

With a media bill before Parliament, she said now is the right time to review listed events, urging the UK Government to rethink its position.

MSs unanimously backed the motion without the need for a vote on January 31.

By Chris Haines, ICNN Senedd reporter

