A548 at Deeside Industrial Estate back open following earlier closure after vehicle collides with tree

Update: North Wales Police has said: “We were called shortly after 8am this morning to reports that a vehicle had collided with a tree on the A548 Weighbridge Road on the Deeside Industrial Estate.”

“Officers attended, along with the council and highways, and the road was closed in both directions while the scene was cleared and vehicle was recovered.”

“The road has now re-opened.”

Earlier report: A section of A548 at Deeside Industrial Estate is currently closed in both directions following a single-vehicle collision.

Weighbridge Road is closed in both directions from Tenth Avenue roundabout to Zone 4 roundabout.

The incident happened just after 8am.

Latest traffic report for the area states: “Road closed due to accident, one vehicle involved on A548 Weighbridge Road both ways from Tenth Avenue to Zone 4. ”

“Accident happened just before 08:05, affecting traffic between Chester and Connahs Quay.”