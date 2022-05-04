Deeside.com > News

Updated: Second day of delays at Penymynydd roundabout due to emergency road repairs

Update: The traffic lights have been removed from the Penymynydd roundabout and the roads on approaches are now clear.

Earlier report: There have been delays reported again today on approaches to Penymynydd roundabout due to temporary traffic lights.

The four-way signals have been in operation at roadworks since Tuesday, emergency repairs are being carried out to a damaged manhole cover.

Yesterday saw traffic queueing for over a mile back along the A550 to the Penyffordd roundabout causing delays of around 40 minutes for drivers.

Drivers approaching Penymynydd roundabout on the A5118 from Padeswood were also hit with delays of over 25 minutes.

Delays appear to be slightly less severe today, Flintshire council said on Tuesday its officers were working with contractors to amend the set up of the traffic lights in a bid to reduce congestion.

The council also said it expected the work to be completed by Tuesday however traffic monitoring website Inrix says the traffic lights are still in operation.

Inrix traffic report states: “Queueing traffic on A550 around A5118 Chester Road (Penymynydd Roundabout). In the construction area. Temporary traffic lights are in place. ”

A Flintshire council spokesperson said on Tuesday:

“BT Openreach have installed the traffic management, in order to facilitate emergency repairs to a damaged manhole cover.”

“Highway Officers are working with the Utility, to ensure the current set-up is amended to reduce congestion in the area. All works are expected to be completed today (Tuesday).”

 



