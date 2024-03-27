Search Begins for Wales’ Home of the Year 2024

The much-anticipated return of the popular property show, Wales’ Home of the Year, has been announced, with the search officially beginning for the 2024 edition.

The show, which has captured the imagination of the nation, is back for its third series, promising to be bigger and better than ever.

This year’s judging panel is a blend of familiar faces and seasoned experts, including Welsh Radio 2 presenter and drumming sensation Owain Wyn Evans, renowned interior designer

Mandy Watkins from Anglesey, and the Cardiff-based architectural designer Glen Thomas. Together, they bring a wealth of knowledge and a keen eye for design, setting out once again to discover Wales’ most inspiring and unique homes.

The series will showcase a diverse range of property types, from the traditional to the contemporary, including bungalows, terraced housing, flats, and cottages.

Celebrating the essence of what makes a house a home, the judges will score entries based on architectural merit, distinctive design, and original style.

Each episode will crown a regional winner, culminating in a grand finale where the ultimate title of Wales’ Home of the Year 2024 will be awarded.

Filming is set to commence in April, with the 6-part series scheduled to air on BBC One Wales later this year. Additionally, viewers across the UK will have the opportunity to catch up on the series via BBC iPlayer, ensuring widespread accessibility.

The judges have expressed their enthusiasm for the upcoming series. Owain Wyn Evans shared his excitement, “Series 3 of Wales’ Home of the Year is going to be even bigger and better than before! I am beyond excited to be sauntering across Wales once again to visit yet more sensational homes, with a look out for something different!”

Echoing this sentiment, Mandy Watkins highlighted her anticipation for discovering homes with “clever design touches and an abundance of personality,” while Glen Thomas expressed eagerness to see a wide range of entries, from the spectacular and quirky to the quiet and radically modern.

Homeowners across Wales are encouraged to apply for the chance to showcase their properties. Applications should be sent to waleshomes@iwcmedia.co.uk, including contact details, a brief description of the home, and some photographs.