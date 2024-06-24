Scam Alert: Over 600 reports of fake Screwfix emails

North Wales Police Cyber Crime Unit has issued a warning about a new scam involving fake emails offering free Bosch drill kits.

The emails, purporting to be from Screwfix, have led to over 600 reports to Action Fraud.

These emails are designed to trick recipients into completing a survey to claim the ‘free’ prize, but the links provided lead to malicious websites that aim to steal personal and financial information.

In a Facebook post, the Cyber Crime Unit stated: “Scam alert. Action Fraud have received over 600 reports about fake emails offering free Bosch drill kits.”

“The emails are purporting to be from Screwfix and are designed to trick people into completing a survey in order to claim the ‘free’ prize. The links in the email lead to malicious websites that are designed to steal your personal and financial information.”

The unit further advised the public to be vigilant and report any suspicious emails. “If you receive a suspicious email, you can report it by forwarding the email to: [email protected],” the post added.

This type of phishing scam is becoming increasingly common, where cybercriminals send emails that appear to be from reputable companies to gain access to sensitive information.

The scam targets unsuspecting individuals by offering attractive incentives, such as free products or prizes, to lure them into providing personal details.

Action Fraud, the UK’s national reporting centre for fraud and cybercrime, has been actively working to address such scams and protect the public.

They urge everyone to be cautious of unsolicited emails, especially those that seem too good to be true.

Cybersecurity experts recommend verifying the sender’s email address, looking for spelling and grammatical errors, and avoiding clicking on links or downloading attachments from unknown sources.

If you are unsure about the legitimacy of an email, contact the company directly using official contact details provided on their website.