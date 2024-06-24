Deeside.com > News

Posted: Mon 24th Jun 2024

Scam Alert: Over 600 reports of fake Screwfix emails

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

North Wales Police Cyber Crime Unit has issued a warning about a new scam involving fake emails offering free Bosch drill kits.

The emails, purporting to be from Screwfix, have led to over 600 reports to Action Fraud.

These emails are designed to trick recipients into completing a survey to claim the ‘free’ prize, but the links provided lead to malicious websites that aim to steal personal and financial information.

In a Facebook post, the Cyber Crime Unit stated: “Scam alert. Action Fraud have received over 600 reports about fake emails offering free Bosch drill kits.”

“The emails are purporting to be from Screwfix and are designed to trick people into completing a survey in order to claim the ‘free’ prize. The links in the email lead to malicious websites that are designed to steal your personal and financial information.”

The unit further advised the public to be vigilant and report any suspicious emails. “If you receive a suspicious email, you can report it by forwarding the email to: [email protected],” the post added.

This type of phishing scam is becoming increasingly common, where cybercriminals send emails that appear to be from reputable companies to gain access to sensitive information.

The scam targets unsuspecting individuals by offering attractive incentives, such as free products or prizes, to lure them into providing personal details.

Action Fraud, the UK’s national reporting centre for fraud and cybercrime, has been actively working to address such scams and protect the public.

They urge everyone to be cautious of unsolicited emails, especially those that seem too good to be true.

Cybersecurity experts recommend verifying the sender’s email address, looking for spelling and grammatical errors, and avoiding clicking on links or downloading attachments from unknown sources.

If you are unsure about the legitimacy of an email, contact the company directly using official contact details provided on their website.

Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: [email protected]
Latest News

  • Broughton: AMRC and Granada Cranes team up to boost Flintshire manufacturing
  • TV soap stars from Emmerdale take on Rob and Ryan’s second favourite club in charity match
  • North Wales MS pays tribute to RSPCA on its 200th anniversary

    • Get notified about
    news from across North Wales

    More...

    Broughton: AMRC and Granada Cranes team up to boost Flintshire manufacturing

    News

    TV soap stars from Emmerdale take on Rob and Ryan’s second favourite club in charity match

    News

    North Wales MS pays tribute to RSPCA on its 200th anniversary

    News

    North Wales: Cherished Victorian-era hotel reopens doors following extensive refurbishment

    News

    Entrepreneurial University of Chester students and graduates share £7,000 of start-up funding

    News

    Flintshire schools explore nature through the Welsh language

    News

    Flint: School hosting summer sports play night to celebrate National School Sports Week

    News

    Cancer patient’s poem moves Senedd to tears

    News

    Manchester Airport passengers urged to check flight status after power cut disruption

    News

    Read 327,693 times in last 30 days

    *Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

    © Deeside.com Est. 2014
    icnn