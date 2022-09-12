Deeside.com > News

Posted: Mon 12th Sep 2022

Saltney martial arts academy given the green light to relocate

A Flintshire-based martial arts academy has been given the green light to relocate within the same town.

In the summer change of use plans were submitted to Flintshire Council seeking to move the academy to a nearby industrial unit in another part of Saltney.

Family Martial Arts Leadership Academies LLP, which runs ten schools in the north-west of England, is to move from Ketlan Court to a base at the border town’s Central Trade Park, which along with surrounding units, has been empty for some time.

The planning documents sent to the council said the building on Marley Way would be used to hold up to four classes per day with a maximum of ten people per class.

Benefits suggested for the change of use by the applicants agents were that it would have a positive impact on the wider site and provide economic benefits for the area.

They added that no major changes would be made to the property and the plans would be in keeping with the surrounding area.

The planning statement, submitted with the application said: “The applicant has been helping children and adults in the Merseyside and Cheshire area become stronger mentally, physically, emotionally and socially for over 25 years.

“They specialise in teaching complete beginners and pride themselves on their welcoming and friendly atmosphere, top quality facilities, and passionate, approachable and knowledgeable instructors.

“It is suggested that the application site is a perfect location for this business because it is well-placed for their existing client base and provides suitable facilities and parking. It is proposed that there is not an over-dominance of such uses.”

The statemend added: “It is suggested that the use of the site will be in keeping with and complementary to the vitality and mix within the area and will not have a negative impact on the amenity of the surrounding properties, the vitality, character, viability of the area as a whole.”

The opening hours of the business would be from 2pm to 8.30pm from Monday to Friday and 9am to 2pm on Saturdays.

The change of use proposal has now been given the go ahead by Flintshire Council’s chief planning officer, Andrew Farrow, in a delegated decision.

Rory Sheehan – Local Democracy Reporter (more here).

