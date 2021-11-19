Russell Marsh denies murdering Shotton mum of four Jade Ward

A man will go on trial after he denied murdering her at an address in Shotton.

Russell Marsh, 29, of Chevrons Road, Shotton, pleaded not guilty to murder at Mold Crown Court where he appeared via a video link from Wrexham’s Berwyn prison.

He is accused of killing his ex-wife Jade Marsh, 27, who is also known as Jade Ward.

The mum of four was found dead at a property on Chevrons Road, just before 9.20am on August 26.