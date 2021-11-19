Deeside.com > News

Posted: Fri 19th Nov 2021

Updated: Fri 19th Nov

Russell Marsh denies murdering Shotton mum of four Jade Ward

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

A man will go on trial after he denied murdering her at an address in Shotton.

Russell Marsh, 29, of Chevrons Road, Shotton, pleaded not guilty to murder at Mold Crown Court where he appeared via a video link from Wrexham’s Berwyn prison.

He is accused of killing his ex-wife Jade Marsh, 27, who is also known as Jade Ward.

The mum of four was found dead at a property on Chevrons Road, just before 9.20am on August 26.

He also pleaded not guilty to an alternative charge of manslaughter and will go on trial in March.

 



Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com
Join our no-spam low volume email list:
By subscribing, you agree with Revue’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Get notified about
news from across North Wales


LATEST NEWS...

Doubling frequency of trains on Wrexham-Bidston line – Rail freight operator objects to proposals

News

A Deeside Co-op store is serving up free same-day delivery of online grocery orders for a limited time

News

Connah’s Quay High School issues statement following tragic death of a pupil

News

Seal pup found on a Prestatyn beach with over 20 bites “consistent with those being inflicted by a dog”

News

North Wales MS backs campaign for all pancreatic cancer patients to be prescribed essential medication

News

Police in Flintshire have launched an appeal for “sightings” of a black Range Rover

News

Deeside based Iceland offering customers “turkey insurance” this year amidst “noise” of Christmas food shortages

News

Road resurfacing work set to get underway next week on main road into Caerwys

News

Arriva Bus service resume in Flintshire today following suspension of strike action

News





Read 433,507 times in last 30 days

*Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

© Deeside.com Est. 2014
icnn