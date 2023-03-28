RSPCA searching for a band of new animal rescue volunteers in North Wales
RSPCA Cymru has launched a recruitment drive for a specialist team of animal rescue volunteers in North Wales.
The Animal Rescue Volunteers (ARVs) play a crucial role in supporting frontline teams, transferring domestic animals between facilities, collecting wildlife casualties, transporting kit and equipment, and aiding in the rescue and release of rehabilitated wildlife.
In England and Wales, RSPCA volunteers collectively contributed 4,020 hours of service, involving 2,376 animal collections, transfers, and releases in the past year.
This included 462 transfers to RSPCA wildlife centres, 404 trips to approved wildlife centres, 497 visits to veterinary surgeons, and the release of 88 rehabilitated animals back into the wild.
RSPCA chief inspector Kelly Lake said: “Our animal rescue volunteers are our first responders – offering crucial support to our frontline teams so we can help even more animals in need.
“It’s an incredibly rewarding role – providing a lifeline to animals; and even helping release them back to the wild after periods of rehabilitation and care.
“In North Wales, we urgently need more of these superhero first responders to volunteer with us – so we’re really hoping anyone interested in getting up close to our beautiful wildlife and helping domestic pets in need too will apply to join this amazing team.”
North Wales chief inspector Leanne Hardy said the group are looking forward to expanding their volunteering team.
Jobs dealt with by volunteers have included the collection of injured gulls, hedgehogs and birds. These animals in need have been transferred to RSPCA Bryn Y Maen Animal Centre and RSPCA Stapeley Grange Wildlife Centre in Nantwich, Cheshire, or to a local vets.
“In North Wales our volunteers assist us with our many gull collections, as our patch is very coastal,” she said. “We are hugely busy in the summer months and cover a large area across North Wales so we are looking forward to welcoming new volunteers to join our busy team.”
The RSPCA says the role is “a unique opportunity” to help animals on the frontline – to develop skills for future employment in animal welfare.
ARVs will need to be able to drive, and have access to their own vehicle. They will also need their own smartphone – however, all other kit and training will be provided by the RSPCA; and relevant expenses incurred will also be reimbursed.
There are no set hours – and these will be discussed with new applicants at the interview stage – with the RSPCA encouraging applications from people being able to offer only a small amount of time, to those who wish to offer more.
Volunteers will also be kitted out with a professionally fitted face mask due to zoonotic disease risks associated with collecting some species of wildlife.
You can find out more about this unique role here.
Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com
Latest News