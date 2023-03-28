RSPCA searching for a band of new animal rescue volunteers in North Wales

RSPCA Cymru has launched a recruitment drive for a specialist team of animal rescue volunteers in North Wales. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The Animal Rescue Volunteers (ARVs) play a crucial role in supporting frontline teams, transferring domestic animals between facilities, collecting wildlife casualties, transporting kit and equipment, and aiding in the rescue and release of rehabilitated wildlife. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

In England and Wales, RSPCA volunteers collectively contributed 4,020 hours of service, involving 2,376 animal collections, transfers, and releases in the past year. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

This included 462 transfers to RSPCA wildlife centres, 404 trips to approved wildlife centres, 497 visits to veterinary surgeons, and the release of 88 rehabilitated animals back into the wild. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

RSPCA chief inspector Kelly Lake said: “Our animal rescue volunteers are our first responders – offering crucial support to our frontline teams so we can help even more animals in need. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

“It’s an incredibly rewarding role – providing a lifeline to animals; and even helping release them back to the wild after periods of rehabilitation and care. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

“In North Wales, we urgently need more of these superhero first responders to volunteer with us – so we’re really hoping anyone interested in getting up close to our beautiful wildlife and helping domestic pets in need too will apply to join this amazing team.” ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

North Wales chief inspector Leanne Hardy said the group are looking forward to expanding their volunteering team. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Jobs dealt with by volunteers have included the collection of injured gulls, hedgehogs and birds. These animals in need have been transferred to RSPCA Bryn Y Maen Animal Centre and RSPCA Stapeley Grange Wildlife Centre in Nantwich, Cheshire, or to a local vets. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

“In North Wales our volunteers assist us with our many gull collections, as our patch is very coastal,” she said. “We are hugely busy in the summer months and cover a large area across North Wales so we are looking forward to welcoming new volunteers to join our busy team.” ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The RSPCA says the role is “a unique opportunity” to help animals on the frontline – to develop skills for future employment in animal welfare. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

ARVs will need to be able to drive, and have access to their own vehicle. They will also need their own smartphone – however, all other kit and training will be provided by the RSPCA; and relevant expenses incurred will also be reimbursed. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

There are no set hours – and these will be discussed with new applicants at the interview stage – with the RSPCA encouraging applications from people being able to offer only a small amount of time, to those who wish to offer more.

Volunteers will also be kitted out with a professionally fitted face mask due to zoonotic disease risks associated with collecting some species of wildlife. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

You can find out more about this unique role here. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Latest News