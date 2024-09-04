Royal Welsh to mark 100th anniversary with parade through Wrexham

The Royal Welsh will march through Wrexham city centre this weekend to mark the 100th anniversary of The Royal Welch Fusiliers Association and Regimental Reunion North Wales.

Hundreds of serving and veterans of The Royal Welsh (and antecedent regiments including The Royal Welch Fusiliers) will attend a parade and lunch on Saturday 7 September.

The parade will be inspected at 11am on Llywn Isaf before permission to march is requested at approximately 11:30am.

The Mayor of Wrexham, Councillor Beryl Blackmore, and Major General CBK Barry CBE will be in attendance to celebrate Regimental Reunion North.

The event also marks the 100th anniversary of The Royal Welch Fusiliers Comrades Association, which holds an extended history with the people of Wrexham and Wales.

The Royal Welsh will exercise their right of The Freedom of the City of Wrexham, an honour conferred by Wrexham Council on the Royal Welch Fusiliers in 1946, and then again on The Royal Welsh in September 2006.

The privilege allows The Royal Welsh to march into the City ‘with drums beating, colours flying, and bayonets fixed.’ in recognition of the Royal Welsh’s dedicated service.

It was actually the first Freedom bestowed on the Regiment after its amalgamation between the Royal Welch Fusiliers and Royal Regiment of Wales in March of the same year.

Members of the Regimental Association and Clwyd and Gwynedd Army Cadet Force will also be on parade and marching through the streets of Wrexham city centre.

After the march past a short Remembrance Service will be held at The Royal Welch Fusilier Memorial before 340 guests will hold a commemorative lunch at Coleg Cambria where the Mayor will be guest of honour, along with other members of Wrexham Council.

From next year The Royal Welsh will run both a Regimental Reunion North and Reunion South in Wrexham and Cardiff on the first Saturday in September and the last Saturday in July respectively, where all serving members, and veterans from The Royal Welsh and antecedent regiments will be invited to attend.