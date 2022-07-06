Deeside.com > News

Posted: Wed 6th Jul 2022

Updated: Wed 6th Jul

Royal Mail managers set to take industrial action later this month

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Royal Mail managers across the UK are set to take industrial action in a dispute over further attacks on jobs and pay.

Unite, the managers’ trade union, says that 2,400 managers will work to rule on 15-19 July, followed by strike action on 20-22 July over what has now been confirmed by Royal Mail as a plan to cut 700 jobs and slash pay by up to £7,000.

The union says that its members have no other option but to take strike action as months of consultation have failed to persuade Royal Mail off a path which Unite says is a `ruinous’ and needless course given that the business is `awash with cash’.

Unite is calling on Royal Mail to recognise that it has to restore jobs “because the proposed cuts are so savage they will destroy the service.”

Last year, Royal Mail paid out £400 million to shareholders and recorded a £311 million profit.

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: “This business is awash with cash but it is putting profits and dividends for the few at the top ahead of its duties as a public service.

“There is not a single aspect of these cuts which is about improving customer service. They are being driven entirely by a culture of greed and profiteering which has seized a 500 year-old essential service, driving it close to ruin.

“Our members are determined to force the business to take a different path, and they have the full backing of Unite.”

A Royal Mail spokesperson said: “We are disappointed that Unite has notified us of planned industrial action. There are no grounds for industrial action.”

“The extended consultation on our recent restructure concluded earlier this year, and the restructuring is complete.”

“We committed to protecting pay for all managers who stay with Royal Mail, and the vast majority have seen an increase in their earnings.”

“We allowed managers to request voluntary redundancy with a package of up to two years’ salary, which was over-subscribed. We also made several concessions during the process, which Unite declined.”

“We have contingency plans in place to minimise disruption for customers in the event of industrial action, and we will work to keep people, businesses and the country connected.”

Last month, Unite said Royal Mail was “running on empty, depending on thousands of unpaid hours provided by managers to hold the service together.”

“The removal of hundreds more posts would make the six-day service that the company is obliged to run by the regulator, Ofcom, impossible to sustain. ”

Unite national officer with responsibility for Royal Mail, Mike Eatwell, added: “Our members have been forced to the position of taking industrial action because those running Royal Mail refuse to see sense.”

“We have taken another detailed look at Royal Mail’s proposals, and it is worse than we first thought.”

“The business is seeking to cut 700 posts on top of the 1200 cut last year. It is already running on fumes, depending on Unite members’ dedication and professionalism to hold the service together. ”

“For those managers who remain, they face cuts to their salaries of up to £7000.”

“People who gave their working lives to this business will lose their homes. It is no wonder then that our members are angry and ready to take strike action.”

“Royal Mail knows what to do if it wants to avoid these strikes. Step back from these cuts and make a serious offer to Unite’s members that will restore jobs and preserve pay. Royal Mail can easily afford to do what is right.”

Industrial action by the managers, who voted by 86 per cent to strike (89 per cent in Northern Ireland), will impact the postal and parcel service immediately across Great Britain and Northern Ireland.

According to Unite, during the work to rule and strike action:

  • Deliveries will not be covered
  • Managers will take their breaks and start and finish on time
  • Managers will be taking their rest days leaving units with no manger on site
  • Weekends volunteer operation won’t be covered
  • Units will have no person in control responsible for safety of the staff and buildings
  • Good will to work extra unpaid hours will cease
  • Some key services, like next day delivery and tracked items, will be delayed
  • Postal staff may refuse to cross picket lines or work in unmanaged buildings



Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com
Join our no-spam low volume email list:
By subscribing, you agree with Revue’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Get notified about
news from across North Wales


LATEST NEWS...

Police warning issued after spate of burglaries at farm shops

News

Noah’s Ark on the roundabout outside Chester Zoo to sail away

News

Updated: Rail lines between Shotton and Chester back open following theft of signalling cable

News

Financial Conduct Authority urge those struggling with rising prices to seek help

News

Citizens Advice Cymru calls for more action to help people falling behind on council tax payments

News

NSPCC warns of a ‘tsunami’ of online child abuse as grooming crimes rise by more than 80% in four years

News

Restrictions on sale of single use plastics and council tax reform feature in Welsh Government’s legislative programme

News

College visit gives girls from Holywell’s Ysgol Treffynnon insight to careers in engineering

News

Welsh Government needs to “raise the bar” on tourism, hospitality, and retail, sayd Senedd Committee

News





Read 376,527 times in last 30 days

*Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

© Deeside.com Est. 2014
icnn