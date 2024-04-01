Deeside.com > News

Posted: Mon 1st Apr 2024

Rock the Boat event at the Blossoms in Bagillt raises over £1000 for RNLI Flint

A live music event, held at the Blossoms Pub in Bagillt, has raised over £1,000 for the RNLI Flint lifeboat station.

Rock the Boat took place on the Bank Holiday Sunday, 31st March, offered a full day and night of music, spanning from 2 pm to midnight, in support of the lifesaving services provided by the RNLI.

The event featured performances from The Taid’s, Snowy, Blueprint, Twisted Spirit, The New Kid, and Teen Sprit.

In a statement on their Facebook page, a spokesperson for Flint Lifeboat expressed gratitude to all participants: “A huge thank you to all who attended Rock the Boat at the Blossoms Bagillt last night, your amazing support raised £1087.77. A big thank you to Sam Messiter and Rich for organising this event and also to the sound guys, bands, soloists and duos for giving their time and showcasing some amazing talent.”

The success of Rock the Boat not only highlights the generosity of the Bagillt community but also the critical role that fundraising events play in supporting the operations of the RNLI Flint. The funds raised will contribute significantly to ensuring the lifeboat station can continue its vital work in saving lives at sea.

