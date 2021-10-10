RNLI Flint cancels this years firework display as lifeboat team unable to put in place the “necessary safeguards”

A firework display which is the main fundraising event of the year for RNLI Flint Lifeboat has been cancelled for the second year running.

The event, which had been running for 20 years up until last year, attracts thousands of spectators and raises much-needed funds for the lifeboat rescue team.

Organised firework events were cancelled last year in Flintshire due to a two-week “fire-break” lockdown.

This year despite restrictions easing and large events permitted to take place, RNLI Flint has decided to cancel the event due to “the events complex location.”

The team said it wouldn’t be able to put in place the “necessary safeguards” needed to run the event.

Posting an update on Facebook, a spokesperson for RNLI Flint said:

“After great consideration, we have had to make the unfortunate decision to cancel Flint RNLI’s fireworks display event this year.”

“This annual event attracts thousands to Flint Castle every year.”

“The current assessment highlights that due to the events complex location, we would be unable to put in place the necessary safeguards to ensure the safety of our community, volunteers and supporters so the decision has been made to cancel the event for this year.”

“Flint RNLI have organised Flint’s firework display for over 20 years, with this event being the stations main fundraising event for the year.”

“As a charity, we rely on the public’s kind donations to continue our work along the coast.”

If you would like to support RNLI Flint – click here

[Photo: RNLI/Lee Morris]