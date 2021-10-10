Deeside.com > News

Posted: Sun 10th Oct 2021

Updated: Sun 10th Oct

RNLI Flint cancels this years firework display as lifeboat team unable to put in place the “necessary safeguards”

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

A firework display which is the main fundraising event of the year for RNLI Flint Lifeboat has been cancelled for the second year running.

The event, which had been running for 20 years up until last year, attracts thousands of spectators and raises much-needed funds for the lifeboat rescue team.

Organised firework events were cancelled last year in Flintshire due to a two-week “fire-break” lockdown.

This year despite restrictions easing and large events permitted to take place, RNLI Flint has decided to cancel the event due to “the events complex location.”

The team said it wouldn’t be able to put in place the “necessary safeguards” needed to run the event.

Posting an update on Facebook, a spokesperson for RNLI Flint said:

“After great consideration, we have had to make the unfortunate decision to cancel Flint RNLI’s fireworks display event this year.”

“This annual event attracts thousands to Flint Castle every year.”

“The current assessment highlights that due to the events complex location, we would be unable to put in place the necessary safeguards to ensure the safety of our community, volunteers and supporters so the decision has been made to cancel the event for this year.”

“Flint RNLI have organised Flint’s firework display for over 20 years, with this event being the stations main fundraising event for the year.”

“As a charity, we rely on the public’s kind donations to continue our work along the coast.”

  • If you would like to support RNLI Flint –  click here

 

[Photo: RNLI/Lee Morris]



Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com
Join our no-spam low volume email list:
By subscribing, you agree with Revue’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Get notified about
news from across North Wales


LATEST NEWS...

Coleg Cambria: Bryn Williams calls for hospitality sector support as new students welcomed to chef academy

News

“Don’t try and cope on your own”: North Wales Coastguard Alex urges people to talk following own struggles with tragic outcome

News

Have your say on childcare provision in your local area

News

World Mental Health Day: How heading outdoors can boost your mood

News

Health studio’s gruelling 36 hour fundraiser challenge raises enough money to buy two life saving defibrillators

News

World Mental Health Day: No suitable places for young people in crisis, warns Children’s Commissioner for Wales

News

Deeside based housebuilder Redrow wins global award for efforts to reduce waste

News

SATURDAY: Tim Hortons, Primark, Cineworld and Footasylum amongst host of companies recruiting at Broughton jobs fair

News

Positive Open Day experience opened up new world to Glyndwr student

News





Read 404,645 times in last 30 days

*Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

© Deeside.com Est. 2014
icnn