Posted: Sat 1st Jun 2024

RNLI celebrates 200 years with Flint Concert

Flint RNLI is set to host a special concert on 29th June to celebrate the 200th anniversary of the Royal National Lifeboat Institution (RNLI).

The event, titled ‘200 Voices for 200 Years,’ will feature performances by local school choirs and adult choirs, bringing the community together to honor two centuries of lifesaving service.

Since its founding in 1824, the RNLI has been dedicated to saving lives at sea.

Its lifeboat crews and lifeguards have rescued over 144,000 people, a testament to the bravery and commitment of its volunteers.

Funded entirely by voluntary donations, the RNLI operates a unique rescue service with lifeboats crewed by specially trained volunteers.

Tickets for the concert are now available, with the event generously sponsored by local businesses.

Priced at £7, with children admitted free when accompanied by a paying adult, tickets can be purchased from Candid Cards in Flint or by contacting Tracey Kerfoot at 07734360232.

Refreshments will be available on site to enhance the festive atmosphere.

Tracey Kerfoot, Flint RNLI Fundraiser, expressed her enthusiasm for the event: “The concert is called ‘200 Voices for 200 Years,’ and as the RNLI hosts its 200th year, we are counting on your support. We are calling on you to join us, to carry our lifesaving service into the future and help us achieve our mission to save every one.”

The concert will take place on an outdoor stage next to Flint Lifeboat Station, promising a memorable evening of music.

All proceeds will support the RNLI’s mission to continue saving lives at sea, ensuring the legacy of the past 200 years carries on into the future.

