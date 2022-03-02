Revised plans submitted to create houses on former Bagillt pub site

Revised plans have been submitted to build houses on the site of a former pub in Flintshire.

It comes after an initial bid to construct eight homes in place of the Feathers Inn in Bagillt was rejected last year.

It followed concerns being raised by council planning officials regarding the risk of flooding and the potential overdevelopment of the site on the town’s High Street.

However, a separate application to demolish the pub was approved in December after the business was closed several years ago.

The building has since been knocked down and the company behind the scheme has now put forward proposals for a smaller number of properties.

Flint-based Gramarc Developments is seeking to create six houses on the land to address objections to the scale of the original plans.

In a statement submitted to Flintshire Council on the firm’s behalf, planning agent Huw Evans said: “The site lies within the settlement boundary of Bagillt on the High Street that runs through a predominantly residential area.

“There are no longer any significant commercial uses on this part of the High Street which comprises of residential properties.

“In recent years the area has undergone regeneration consisting of the redevelopment of individual plots and vacant commercial properties.

“The major constraint to development in some parts of the area is the risk of flooding, hence the submission of the accompanying flood risk assessment.

“The current proposal has taken account of, and addressed, the reasons for refusal of the previous application.”

Permission was granted for 18 apartments on the same site in 2007 but the scheme did not progress.

The ground level of the properties has been changed in the latest plans to address flooding issues.

Mr Evans added the reduction in the proposed number of houses would lower the density of the development and provide a “high standard” of accommodation.

Flintshire Council is expected to make a decision on the application at a later date.

Liam Randall – Local Democracy Reporter (more here).