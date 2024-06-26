Retrospective plans for Dock Road Gypsy and Traveller Site rejected over flood risks

Retrospective plans to create a Gypsy and Traveller site in Deeside have been refused due to concerns over flooding.

A planning application was submitted in March 2023 to create pitches for two static caravans and two touring caravans on Dock Road in Connah’s Quay.

The proposals also included the construction of a communal day room on land previously used as a storage yard opposite the home of Connah’s Quay Town Football Club.

Agents acting on behalf of the applicants said it would help to meet an unmet need for Gypsy and Traveller accommodation in the area.

However, permission for the scheme has now been rejected by officials from Flintshire Council due to issues surrounding flooding, land contamination and a lack of amenity space.

In a report, planning officer Alison Dean said: “The principle of the proposal is not supported in policy and insufficient information has been provided to demonstrate how the risks from land contamination have been investigated and can be mitigated against.

“In addition, Natural Resources Wales have raised concerns regarding the proposed use and flood risk, and the living conditions of occupiers would be adversely affected due to the proposed location of the site, siting and lack of amenity space.

“The application is accordingly recommended for refusal.”

As well as living at the site, it was proposed that residents would be able to carry out business activities due to its location within an employment area.

But concerns were also raised by the local authority about access arrangements for large vehicles.

Ms Dean added: “Whilst the layout of the access is acceptable, the width at the gateway is narrow and the highway authority suspect any larger vehicles would encounter manoeuvring difficulties.

“The amended plans have not addressed this requirement, however this could have been conditioned if the overall proposals were acceptable in policy.”

Permission for the proposals was refused under delegated powers given to council officers to decide on minor applications.

By Liam Randall – Local Democracy Reporter