Resurfacing works on A494 in Deeside will see road closures over four nights
Essential resurfacing works have begun this evening on the A494 in Deeside.
The work will see overnight road closures in both directions between Queensferry and the English border, beginning tonight, Tuesday May 2.
Traffic Wales has said the works are scheduled to minimise disruption by being carried out during the night, between 8pm and 6am.
From 02/05/23 to 05/05/23, the westbound carriageway between Deeside Industrial Park westbound off-slip and Drome Corner westbound on-slip will be closed for three nights to complete the resurfacing works.
Following the completion of the westbound carriageway resurfacing, the eastbound carriageway between Queensferry and the English border will undergo essential resurfacing work on 05/05/2023 for one night, with closures in effect between 10pm and 6am.
The roadworks are being carried out to improve the condition of the A494 and “ensure the safety and comfort of motorists.”
“Drivers are advised to plan their journeys accordingly and consider alternative routes during the affected time periods.” Traffic Wales has said.
Diversion routes will be in operation while road closures are in place.
Westbound – 02/05/23 to 05/05/23
Eastbound – 05/05/2023 for one night.
