Deeside.com > News

Posted: Wed 31st Aug 2022

Updated: Wed 31st Aug

Updated: Reports of an overturned HGV near Shotwick traffic lights

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Listen to this article
Voiced by Amazon Polly

Update: The lorry is in the process of being recovered.

Earlier report: Traffic Wales is warning drivers about disruption to the road network after an HGV overturned near the A550 Welsh Road.

The incident is reported to be just after the Shotwick traffic lights.

The entry ramp from Welsh Road to the A494 eastbound entry slip at Woodbank is reported to be closed.

 

A traffic report for the area states: “A494 Welsh Road Northbound entry slip road closed, queueing traffic due to overturned lorry at Woodbank Junction (Shotwick / Birkenhead Turn Off). Congestion to the Two Mills traffic Lights, as traffic is forced onto the A550 Welsh Road.”

 

Read Next

  • Section of Mold Road near Penymynydd closed following collision
  • Toyota’s Engine Plant on Deeside donates hybrid vehicle to life-saving child safety centre
  • Train drivers from 12 operating companies to strike on 15 September
  • Wales to return to the Racecourse stadium

    • Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com


    Join our no-spam low volume email list:
    By subscribing, you agree with Revue’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

    Get notified about
    news from across North Wales


    LATEST NEWS...

    Section of Mold Road near Penymynydd closed following collision

    News

    Toyota’s Engine Plant on Deeside donates hybrid vehicle to life-saving child safety centre

    News

    Train drivers from 12 operating companies to strike on 15 September

    News

    Wales to return to the Racecourse stadium

    News

    Covid alert level in the UK downgraded

    News

    New car park entrance to Wrexham Maelor’s Emergency Department

    News

    Public Health Wales warning that ‘prescription’ sedatives sold online ‘carry serious health risks’

    News

    People in Flintshire working from home could add an extra £131 a month to energy bills

    News

    Plans to build nine new homes in Buckley homes refused

    News




    Read 474,320 times in last 30 days

    *Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

    © Deeside.com Est. 2014
    icnn