Updated: Reports of an overturned HGV near Shotwick traffic lights

Update: The lorry is in the process of being recovered.

Earlier report: Traffic Wales is warning drivers about disruption to the road network after an HGV overturned near the A550 Welsh Road.

The incident is reported to be just after the Shotwick traffic lights.

The entry ramp from Welsh Road to the A494 eastbound entry slip at Woodbank is reported to be closed.

⚠️Warning ⚠️ Possible disruption on the #A494 due to overturned HGV just after Shotwick Traffic Lights heading onto the #A550. Cheshire police at scene. Please expect delays in this area. pic.twitter.com/VWAI18nfkM — Traffic Wales North & Mid (@TrafficWalesN) August 31, 2022

A traffic report for the area states: “A494 Welsh Road Northbound entry slip road closed, queueing traffic due to overturned lorry at Woodbank Junction (Shotwick / Birkenhead Turn Off). Congestion to the Two Mills traffic Lights, as traffic is forced onto the A550 Welsh Road.”

