Child in critical condition after hit-and-run in Shotton

A young child has been left in critical condition after a hit-and-run incident involving a motorcycle in Shotton earlier this evening.

The collision, which occurred shortly after 5:30 pm on Central Drive, prompted a major emergency response, with the road being closed as police investigations continue.

Two air ambulances landed at Central Drive park, and police cordoned off an area between Cornwall Road and Clwyd Street.

The rider of the motorbike failed to stop at the scene, and the child was airlifted to Alder Hey Hospital in Liverpool, where they are being treated for life-changing injuries.

Chief Inspector Trystan Bevan provided a statement, confirming that a heavy police presence remains in the area as officers work to locate the suspect responsible for the collision.

He said: “We are appealing for witnesses following a serious collision in Shotton today.”

“Shortly after 5:30 pm, we received a report of an incident on Central Drive involving a motorcycle and a young child, which closed the road.”

“The rider of the motorbike failed to stop following the collision.”

“The child was airlifted to Alder Hey Hospital, having sustained life-changing injuries, where they remain in a critical condition.”

“The road remains closed as enquiries continue this evening.”

CI Bevan continued: “There is currently a heavy police presence in the Shotton area this evening as officers attempt to locate a suspect who failed to stop following the collision.

“Three people have also been arrested in connection with the incident on suspicion of perverting the course of justice.

“I am urging anybody who witnessed the incident, or anyone who was travelling in the area of Central Drive at the time and might have dashcam footage, mobile phone footage, or CCTV footage, to get in touch with us at the earliest opportunity.

“You can contact us on 101, or via the website, using reference number Q137770. Alternatively, you can contact the independent charity, CrimeStoppers.”

[Thanks to Aiden for the above photo]